Brazilian team finds cancer-drug-derived compounds kill malaria parasites

The finding targets the primary driver of up to 90% of malaria mortality cases, offering a potential pathway to combat rising drug resistance.

Compounds Attack Malaria Parasites in Two Stages

Dual-Stage Action: The tested chemical compounds attack the parasite during both its rapid reproduction phase inside the human body and its transmission-ready stage inside mosquitoes.

The tested chemical compounds attack the parasite during both its rapid reproduction phase inside the human body and its transmission-ready stage inside mosquitoes. Targeted Enzyme Inhibition: By focusing on histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes within the malaria parasite, the treatment increases selectivity against the pathogen while lowering toxicity to human cells.

By focusing on histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes within the malaria parasite, the treatment increases selectivity against the pathogen while lowering toxicity to human cells. Early Research Stage: All testing thus far remains strictly in vitro, meaning the compounds have been evaluated in laboratory cell cultures rather than human clinical trials.

Dual-Stage Eradication of Plasmodium Falciparum

Traditional malaria therapeutics generally target a single phase of the parasite’s life cycle. The Brazilian research team tested 14 cancer-drug-derived compounds and observed that certain molecules eliminate the parasite responsible for up to 90% of malaria deaths across multiple developmental phases.

The compounds kill parasites that multiply within human blood and trigger high fevers, while also clearing gametocytes, the sexual stage of the parasite ingested by mosquitoes during a blood meal.

Rational Drug Design Targets Parasite Enzymes

Anticancer molecules frequently present significant clinical challenges, including rapid degradation in human tissues and adverse systemic side effects such as fatigue, nausea, or thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts). To mitigate these limitations, the research team is employing rational drug design to optimize the chemical architecture of the derived molecules.

Experimental evaluations identified parasite histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes as crucial therapeutic targets. Inhibiting these specific enzymes allows the modified molecules to distinguish more effectively between parasite cells and human host cells, reducing overall cytotoxicity while maintaining anti-parasitic potency.

Research Parameter Observed Finding Target Pathogen Parasite responsible for up to 90% of malaria deaths (primary focus); malaria parasite prevalent in northern Brazil (planned subsequent phase) Compound Origin 14 specific molecular structures derived from established anticancer medications Primary Mechanism Inhibition of parasite histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzymes Current Development Phase In vitro cell culture testing; preclinical optimization

Future Testing Against Relapsing Strains

Although the initial screening was performed in laboratory glassware, the research team has already scheduled subsequent evaluations targeting malaria parasites prevalent in northern Brazil. This particular malaria species is known for remaining dormant in the liver, causing recurring clinical relapses.

By engineering compounds with higher chemical stability and lower vulnerability to emerging drug resistance, scientists aim to supply public health agencies with durable pharmaceutical interventions. The ongoing laboratory work focuses on refining these molecules to ensure they meet the rigorous pharmacological profiles required for eventual preclinical animal models and human trials.

Travelers Should Use Standard Antimalarial Drugs

Individuals residing in or traveling to malaria-endemic regions must rely on established, guideline-compliant preventative measures, vector control, and standard-of-care antimalarial drugs prescribed by licensed physicians.

Anyone experiencing acute symptoms such as high fever, chills, severe headaches, or flu-like manifestations after visiting a malaria-endemic area should seek immediate medical evaluation. Diagnostic confirmation via microscopy or rapid diagnostic tests is required before initiating any therapeutic regimen.

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