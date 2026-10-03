Brazil’s Online Gambling Ban and President Lula’s Decree

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed an executive order banning online sports betting and online casinos just ahead of the first round of presidential elections, framing the crackdown as an urgent intervention against widespread addiction and financial ruin. The sweeping measure requires congressional approval within 120 days, while bettors have until October 5 to withdraw funds before platforms are completely blocked.

As Brazil faces a fierce debate over digital wagering, leading football clubs have set aside deep-seated rivalries to declare that Brazilian football is about to perish. At the same time, polling indicates substantial public backing for restrictions on the booming betting market, setting up a high-stakes political showdown ahead of the national vote.

Executive Order and Strict Timelines for Online Gambling

President Lula defended the drastic measures by pointing to the severe toll of unregulated digital wagering on families and individuals. “I spoke with many people whose lives were destroyed by online gambling, including a guy who tried to commit suicide three times. I took a hard, drastic, and necessary decision,” the president explained, describing the industry as a growth that “either you remove completely or it kills you.”

Under the emergency decree, platforms must face a total halt, and users face a strict deadline of October 5 to withdraw any deposited funds from betting sites before complete blocking takes effect the following day. For the presidential decree to achieve permanent legal status, it must secure formal approval from the Brazilian Congress within a 120-day window.

The executive action follows a complex regulatory history. While traditional gambling remains illegal in Brazil, the federal government authorized online betting in 2018. Supporters initially argued that regulation would capture tax revenue from wagering that was already occurring unchecked. However, the market expanded rapidly, drawing in numerous operators—including elements linked to organized crime—and raising concerns over youth access and unchecked addiction. This occurred mainly during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, the father of Flávio Bolsonaro.

Political Divide, Public Opinion, and Health Studies

The crackdown has ignited intense political friction. Flávio Bolsonaro, the opponent of Lula in the election, dismissed the move as a “desperate president who is performing a populist step on the eve of the election.” Despite opposition criticism, polling data indicates strong citizen endorsement for stricter controls. Recent surveys show that 60 percent of the public supports the president’s latest ban, while 70 percent favor broad limitations on online wagering.

The administration’s anti-gambling campaign gained momentum over preceding months, featuring prominently in speeches at the United Nations following the World Cup. During those tournament broadcasts, betting advertisements, continuous scanning codes, and live wagering tips saturated television screens.

Meanwhile, figures from the Central Bank of Brazil show that citizens have been investing close to five billion euros monthly into various betting platforms.

Congressional Review and Future Regulatory Steps

The immediate future of digital wagering in South America’s largest economy now rests squarely within the legislative branch. Lawmakers in the National Congress hold a 120-day window to evaluate, amend, or reject the executive decree signed by President Lula. The legislative debate follows earlier regulatory efforts, including a December 2023 law signed by Lula that established taxation and compliance frameworks for betting houses, resulting in the closure of thousands of unauthorized websites.

As the October 5 withdrawal deadline approaches, federal regulators, financial institutions, and platform operators prepare for the technical enforcement of the shutdown. With the political opposition maintaining pressure and football clubs warning of economic fallout across athletic organizations, the coming weeks will determine whether the administration’s total prohibition withstands legislative scrutiny and reshapes the nation’s digital landscape.