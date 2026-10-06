British Novelist and Former Politician Jeffrey Archer Dies at 86

British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer, Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare, died suddenly and peacefully at his home at age 86 on Monday, according to his publisher HarperCollins. Known for pacy thrillers that sold more than 300 million copies, the author’s career was marked by literary success alongside political scandals.

From Oxford Halls to the House of Commons

Jeffrey Archer joined the Tories while studying at Oxford University. His political ambitions materialized in 1969 when he won a by-election to become a member of parliament at 29 years old. However, that parliamentary career came to an abrupt end in 1974 after the collapse of a Canadian industrial cleaning company in which he had invested left him on the brink of bankruptcy.

Archer turned his experiences into material for his 1976 debut novel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less. The thriller launched a literary career, followed by works like Kane & Abel.

His political fortunes rebounded in the 1980s. In 1985, then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher named him Conservative deputy chairman. That appointment lasted a year before unraveling.

The Scandals That Undid a Mayoral Bid

Archer resigned as deputy chairman in 1986 following what he described as a “lack of judgement” after sending 2,000 pounds to a sex worker. He maintained he only sent the money to help her escape hounding from reporters by going abroad. When the Daily Star suggested otherwise, Archer sued the newspaper for libel. He won 500,000 pounds in damages.

In 1992, Thatcher’s successor, John Major, recommended Archer for a peerage, granting him a seat in the House of Lords. The rehabilitation hit a wall in 1999 when Archer launched a campaign to become the Tory party’s candidate to become the first elected mayor of London. Claims emerged that he had asked a friend to provide a false alibi during the 1987 libel trial against the Daily Star.

The fallout was swift. Archer abandoned his bid and was expelled from the party. In 2001, a court found him guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to four years in prison, but was granted parole in 2003.

Year Milestone / Event 1969 Elected as a Member of Parliament at age 29. 1976 Publishes debut novel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less. 1987 Wins libel damages against the Daily Star newspaper. 2001 Convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice, sentenced to four years in prison. 2024 Retires from the House of Lords.

A Constant Presence and a Final Manuscript

Through every courtroom battle and political disgrace, Archer’s wife, Mary, stood behind her husband. The judge in the 1987 libel trial famously praised her “fragrance,” while she once remarked of their marriage, We’ve explored the further reaches of ‘for better and for worse’ than most couples.

Archer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. According to the Sun newspaper, he had been signing books for fans at an event in London on Sunday. His editor at HarperCollins, Kate Elton, remembered him as a “master storyteller and an editor’s dream.” His final novel, Adam and Eve, is due to be published on October 13.