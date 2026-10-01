Bryce Allen Hofmeister Obituary: Great Bend, KS

Bryce Allen Hofmeister, a lifetime resident of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on September 30, 2026, at the age of 31.

Born on January 3, 1995, Bryce was the son of Jeff and Rana (Hofmeister) Ingram and Robert England. He grew up in Great Bend. A 2013 graduate of Great Bend High School, he later pursued higher education at Dodge City Community College and Fort Hays State University.

Athletic Standout and Community Life in Great Bend

During his high school years, Hofmeister was known as a football and wrestling standout. Away from formal athletics, he maintained an active lifestyle. Those close to him remember that Bryce spent much of his time strolling with his canine companion by the river, playing softball, or visiting the lake.

In recent years, Hofmeister balanced his personal pursuits with employment working for UPS and Millers of Claflin. He remained deeply embedded in the local community, surrounded by a close-knit circle of friends and extended softball buddies.

Survivors and Extended Family

Hofmeister is survived by his son, Koyie Yoder-Hofmeister; his parents, Jeff and Rana Ingram, and his father, Robert England. He also leaves behind a pair of brothers, Ethan Cox from Sioux Falls, S. Dak., alongside Connor Plantz hailing from Golf Shore, Ala.; with his sisters being Addison Ingram alongside her fiancé Alec Wilson based in Great Bend, as well as Remi Ingram with her fiancé Seth Franzen also of Great Bend.

Additional surviving family members include his grandparents, Fred and Paula Hofmeister of Claflin; grandmother Angie Ingram of Great Bend; and grandfather Rodney Frederick of Falls City, Neb. His passing was preceded by that of his grandfather Eldon Ingram, his grandmother Sybil Wehling, his cousin Emily Mills, and his close friend Monte James.

Services and Memorial Arrangements

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2026, at Bryant Funeral Home located at 1425 Patton Rd. in Great Bend, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Schumacher presiding. Interment will follow at the Dubuque Cemetery, Dubuque, Kan.

Contributions in his memory can be directed to the Bryce Allen Hofmeister Expense Fund through the Bryant Funeral Home situated at 1425 Patton Rd., Great Bend, KS 67530.