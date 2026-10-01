Buchs SG Police Pursuit Crosses Border Into Liechtenstein

On the early evening of Wednesday, October 1, 2026, a 57-year-old motorist led authorities on a erratic pursuit spanning from Buchs SG across the border into the Principality of Liechtenstein. Refusing multiple police stop signals, the driver alternated between crawling at a foot’s pace and accelerating dangerously before being finally apprehended by the Landespolizei Fürstentum Liechtenstein.

The Anatomy of a Cross-Border Pursuit

The incident began on Rheinaustrasse in Buchs SG when an unmarked police patrol spotted a vehicle and signaled the driver to pull over using a matrix display reading “STOP POLIZEI.” Instead of complying, the motorist ignored the command and accelerated onto the A13 motorway heading toward Trübbach.

During the initial phase on the highway, the civil patrol vehicle managed to overtake the suspect, who was temporarily maintaining a normal speed. Officers issued multiple clear instructions to follow and pull over, but the driver rejected these directives. He attempted to outmaneuver the police cruiser through a series of sharp lane changes. Upon reaching the Trübbach motorway exit, the motorist briefly followed the patrol car off the highway before rocketing away at grossly excessive speeds in the direction of Balzers.

Dangerous Maneuvers and Final Arrest in Liechtenstein

The chase intensified as the vehicle entered Liechtenstein territory. The driver executed a series of unpredictable and hazardous maneuvers along the route, alternating erratically between sudden, near-complete stops at walking speed and aggressive acceleration.

The pursuit finally came to an end in the Plattenbach area of Balzers, where officers successfully boxed in and stopped the car. The 57-year-old driver was taken into custody on the spot. Because the jurisdiction crossed international borders, the Landespolizei Fürstentum Liechtenstein stepped in to manage the immediate post-arrest procedures and handover protocols.

Pending Legal Consequences and Impaired Driving

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was operating the vehicle in an unfit, impaired state at the time of the chase. Following the apprehension, the Liechtenstein police handed the operational file over for formal processing.

The 57-year-old now faces formal charges for the various traffic infractions and criminal offenses committed during the cross-border flight. His case has been forwarded to the competent public prosecutor’s offices for indictment.