Budget 2027: Defence and 1,000 New Trainee Gardaí Funded

In today’s Budget speech, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers announced funding to recruit up to 1,000 trainee gardaí, bringing the total force to over 15,000 next year. The financial package also delivers a €1.6 billion allocation for the Department of Defence and targeted investments across justice and domestic violence support initiatives.

Expanding the Garda Workforce to 15,000 Personnel

The state’s commitment to policing infrastructure takes a central stage in the fiscal package. Mr Chambers stated that gardaí play a critical role in ensuring people around the country remain safe. The newly funded recruitment drive targets up to 1,000 trainee gardaí. Hitting this target pushes total active personnel past the 15,000 threshold next year.

Beyond frontline policing, the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration secures a broader €5.9 billion allocation. This capital envelope includes €75m earmarked specifically for the prison service.

To address those wider societal needs, the budget carves out distinct funding streams for social support and youth programs. An allocation of €5.3m goes toward Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence initiatives, including additional funding for CUAN. Additionally, the courts service receives a €13.5m increase, complemented by €11.5m in additional funding directed at youth justice initiatives.

Defense Overhaul and National Development Plan Allocations

Military and national security infrastructure claims a significant share of the newly announced expenditure. The Department of Defence receives a €1.6 billion package, representing an increase of almost 9%.

This increased defense envelope provides for 850 new permanent Defence Force members. It also funds critical equipment upgrades for the Air Corps and naval service. Supporting these acquisitions, National Development Plan funding of €340 million backs the delivery of new helicopters and the military radar programme.

Sector / Department Allocation / Target Key Deliverables An Garda Síochána Recruitment for 1,000 trainees Total force exceeding 15,000 personnel next year Department of Defence €1.6 billion (~9% increase) 850 new permanent members, Air Corps and naval upgrades National Development Plan (Defense) €340 million New helicopters, military radar, maritime surveillance, cyber security Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration €5.9 billion total €75m for prisons, €5.3m for DSGBV initiatives (CUAN), court and youth justice funding

That same €340 million National Development Plan funding extends beyond aircraft and radar. It supports vital investments in maritime surveillance and cyber security. It also underwrites the ongoing modernisation and upgrade of military installations across the country.