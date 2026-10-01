Published in October 2026, the annual Schwarzbuch report by the Bund der Steuerzahler accuses the state, municipalities, and the railway of financial mismanagement. The report details nine exemplarische cases of public fund waste in Schleswig-Holstein, including a 246 million euro railway bridge project and a severely underutilized municipal parking garage.

In Plain English: The Public Finance Takeaway Procurement Failures: Major infrastructure projects face severe ballooning costs due to inadequate initial needs assessments and prolonged planning phases.

Major infrastructure projects face severe ballooning costs due to inadequate initial needs assessments and prolonged planning phases. Digital and Structural Waste: Large-scale public investments, ranging from localized IT software to thousands of distributed school laptops, frequently suffer from low utilization rates or total abandonment.

Large-scale public investments, ranging from localized IT software to thousands of distributed school laptops, frequently suffer from low utilization rates or total abandonment. Accountability Gaps: Legal oversights, such as unconstitutional credit allocations and unvetted guarantees, continue to expose regional budgets to millions in avoidable losses.

Escalating Costs of the Lindaunisbrücke Infrastructure Project

The financial mismanagement report highlights the ongoing construction delays and cost overruns associated with the Lindaunisbrücke crossing over the Schlei (Kreis Schleswig-Flensburg). The Deutsche Bahn initiated planning for the new bridge structure back in 2007 with an estimated initial budget of 7.5 million euros. Political friction and changed regulations have pushed projected expenditures to an estimated 246 million euros, funded partly by the rail operator and the state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Jörg Sibbel, President of the Bund der Steuerzahler Schleswig-Holstein, pointed directly to systemic planning failures during the presentation of the Schwarzbuch 2026/27. “Gut gedacht ist noch lange nicht gut gemacht,” Sibbel stated, criticizing the lack of foundational needs analysis and prolonged implementation cycles.

Low Utilization Rates at Lübeck-Travemünde Parking Facility

Urban infrastructural investments face parallel criticism in the municipal sector, notably regarding the Parkhaus Godewind in the center of Lübeck-Travemünde. Opened in the spring of 2025, the facility has experienced low demand. Municipal enterprise KWL reported an average capacity utilization rate of 11.6 percent for the year 2025 following an inquiry by the Green Party in the Lübeck city parliament.

This generates an annual loss of over 500,000 euros. The Bund der Steuerzahler criticizes that the facility was built without regard for demand.

Digitalization Bottlenecks and Failed Public IT Infrastructure

Public sector technology investments feature prominently in the fiscal audit, covering both educational hardware and administrative software development. The regional Ministry of Education distributed approximately 35,000 digital end devices, including laptops and tablets, to schools and educators. However, an inquiry by the SPD in the state parliament revealed that more than 10,000 of these units were not used throughout the preceding year, prompting the Bund der Steuerzahler to demand rigorous pre-purchase needs evaluations.

Simultaneously, the IT service provider Dataport from Altenholz (Kreis Rendsburg-Eckernförde) incurred a 90 million euro loss on an in-house operating system named “Phoenix.” Designed to reduce administrative reliance on Microsoft, the software ultimately attracted kaum Abnehmer following years of development.

Overview of Highlighted Schleswig-Holstein Fiscal Audit Cases Project / Case Original Estimate / Allocation Current Cost or Financial Loss Primary Contributing Factor Lindaunisbrücke Construction 7.5 million euros (2007) 246 million euros (Estimated) Political disputes and regulatory changes Parkhaus Godewind Municipal Construction >500,000 euros annual loss 11.6% utilization rate (2025) Dataport “Phoenix” Software Multi-year IT Development 90 million euros Lack of adopters Northvolt Financial Support 600 million euro bond >400 million euros Unconstitutional guarantee allocation Schleifähre “Missunde III” 2.5 million euros (2021) >6.5 million euros Technical problems and cancellation

Legal Violations and Administrative Security Breaches

The audit also documents legal infractions and security oversights. The Wandelanleihe for the insolvent battery manufacturer Northvolt in the amount of 600 million euros was criticized. In May, the Landesverfassungsgericht ruled the issuance of the state guarantee unconstitutional, noting that the Landesregierung failed to adequately inform the Landtag of the risks.

The fiscal impact is estimated by the Bund der Steuerzahler to exceed 400 million euros, split between federal and state budgets. Furthermore, regional infrastructure initiatives faced engineering failures, such as the Schleifähre “Missunde III,” which was canceled by Verkehrsminister Claus Ruhe Madsen (CDU) in August 2026 due to technical problems after costs rose to more than 6.5 million euros from an initial 2.5 million euro projection.

Municipal cybersecurity vulnerabilities also contributed to regional losses. The city of Kiel suffered a 68,000 euro loss after cyber attackers intercepted an invoice email from a municipal service provider, substituted fraudulent banking coordinates, and diverted the transfer to an account that has since been dissolved. Additional entries in the audit note that authorities allocated 20 million euros from Corona-Notkrediten for bicycle path renovations and repair stations—a utilization pattern challenged under constitutional spending rules.

Contraindications & When to Consult Financial Oversight Public administration bodies and municipal planners must strictly avoid capital deployment without preliminary demand modeling and exhaustive feasibility audits. When institutional expenditures display systemic deficits or legal non-compliance, immediate intervention by independent auditing bodies, parliamentary oversight committees, and judicial review boards is required to prevent compound fiscal destabilization.

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