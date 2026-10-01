California Governor Candidates Debate on National Television

On Sept. 30, California gubernatorial candidates Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, and Steve Hilton, a Republican, squared off in a nationally televised debate at CNN’s Burbank studio, clashing over the state’s pressing fiscal challenges and contrasting paths forward just as county elections officials began mailing ballots to registered voters.

A High-Stakes Clash at CNN’s Burbank Studio

California’s political landscape shifted into high gear as Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton met for their general election debate. Moderated by CNN anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, the hourlong showdown offered voters a rare direct comparison between two sharply divergent visions for the nation’s most populous state. With mail-in ballots arriving in mailboxes across the state, the stakes could hardly be higher for an electorate grappling with complex economic headwinds.

The debate drew intense scrutiny, marking the most prominent California gubernatorial clash since 2010. Because California features a deep Democratic tilt—with no Republican winning a statewide contest since 2006—questions lingered for months over whether a debate would materialize at all. Becerra publicly committed to multiple debates on Aug. 19 during a walking tour of Little Tokyo in downtown Los Angeles, telling reporters, “Voters need to have good information. We’ll make sure they have it, and there will be debates.”

Weighing Records and Divergent Futures

The path to the debate stage was paved with sharp rhetoric and public skepticism. Following Becerra’s August announcement, Hilton challenged the commitment, stating, “I don’t believe him unless he commits to an actual debate. Invitations are on the table for dates and places. Why can’t he just accept them? I think he’s lying. I don’t think he wants to do debates because he doesn’t want to debate his record.”

Once on stage inside the Burbank studio—which notably featured no live studio audience—the candidates tackled the immediate realities facing whoever succeeds termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Path Forward for California Voters

County elections officials are actively processing and mailing ballots, turning the political rhetoric into immediate civic action. How will these starkly different policy prescriptions shape your vote this November? Share your perspective in the comments below.