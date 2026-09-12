Can Serie A Close the Commercial Gap With the Premier League?

Serie A’s overseas broadcasting rights strategy will fail to close the financial gap with the Premier League because Italian football’s global audience base and engagement metrics have waned. According to data from research firm MTM and financial figures compiled by Deloitte, structural weaknesses in viewership prevent Italian clubs from commanding Premier League-sized commercial deals.

The Bottom Line The Core Disconnect: International rights account for roughly a quarter of Serie A’s broadcast revenue, compared to 40-50 per cent in England and Spain, highlighting a massive structural audience deficit.

International rights account for roughly a quarter of Serie A’s broadcast revenue, compared to 40-50 per cent in England and Spain, highlighting a massive structural audience deficit. Financial Disparity: Premier League clubs generated £6.8 billion in revenue during the 2024/25 season—surging 8% year-over-year—while Serie A clubs generated €3 billion, up 4%, with heavy reliance on just three dominant clubs.

Premier League clubs generated £6.8 billion in revenue during the 2024/25 season—surging 8% year-over-year—while Serie A clubs generated €3 billion, up 4%, with heavy reliance on just three dominant clubs. Audience Loyalty: Only a minority of non-Italian fans follow an Italian club as their second team, lagging far behind the non-UK fans who actively track a UK club.

Decoding the Domestic and International Broadcast Gap

When financial analysts evaluate European football, the valuation discrepancy between Italy’s top-flight competition and English football resembles a structural chasm rather than a simple sales execution issue. Serie A’s domestic media agreement with DAZN and Sky brings in roughly €900 million per season. Meanwhile, the Premier League’s domestic rights agreement for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 cycle delivers approximately £1.95 billion per season—creating a baseline difference of roughly £1 billion annually in domestic markets alone.

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Here is the math: private equity firms circling Italian media rights are attempting to optimize a product where international revenues remain capped by declining global pull. As noted by MTM research director Chris Sadd, broadcast rights are merely a symptom of audience engagement rather than the cure. Broadcasters simply refuse to price Serie A in the same bracket as English fixtures because the global consumer base is smaller and significantly less consistent week-in, week-out.

But the balance sheet tells an even starker story about total business health. During the 2024/25 financial period, Premier League broadcasting revenue reached £3.4 billion, commercial revenue rose 13% to £2.4 billion, and matchday revenue surpassed £1 billion for the first time. By contrast, Serie A’s total league revenue crawled to €3 billion in 2024/25, with Juventus, Inter, and Milan generating 45% of that entire total.

Financial Realities for Italian Club Balance Sheets

Because media and commercial windfalls lean heavily toward a select few, the broader league struggles with fundamental balance sheet health. According to financial statements, clubs like Juventus posted losses of approximately €58 million, while Roma reported losses exceeding €50 million in recent fiscal cycles. Unlike profitable domestic operators like Napoli or Atalanta—which rely on smart squad management—the rest of the division remains exposed to the volatility of flat or declining domestic broadcast payouts, which have fallen 8% below their 2018-2021 peak.

For finance directors and institutional investors, this means forward guidance cannot rely on a sudden surge in international media rights. Strategic planning must pivot toward localized commercial development, hospitality monetization, and digital content ecosystems. Without demonstrable audience growth, sponsorship rates will remain suppressed.

Financial Metric (2024/25) Premier League Serie A Total League Revenue £6.8 billion (up 8% YoY) €3 billion (up 4% YoY) Broadcast Revenue Share £3.4 billion ~€900 million (Domestic media deal) International Rights Share 40 to 50 per cent in England and Spain’s top-flight leagues Approximately a quarter of the league’s broadcast revenue Global Fan Conversion (Second Club) Non-UK fans who follow a UK club Non-Italian fans who follow an Italian club as their second club

Re-Engaging the Global Fanbase Beyond the 90 Minutes

Attempting to fix this through aggressive overseas pricing packages treats the wrong variable. To bridge the gap, Italian football must expand its footprint as the preferred “second league” for international supporters. MTM data indicates that 10 per cent of non-Italian fans follow an Italian club as their secondary choice. That represents a concrete market segment waiting to be captured through modern digital strategies.

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Initiatives like Serie A’s aborted plan to host AC Milan against Como in Perth, Australia, demonstrate an active appetite for international live events. However, as business analysts note, the long-term capital value is not generated by a single match played on foreign soil. Sustained growth requires continuous engagement through localized content creators, multilingual digital platforms, and accessible YouTube formats that demystify Italian club narratives for younger demographics.

Ultimately, private equity capital can streamline operations and optimize distribution networks, but closing the commercial distance to England depends on creating what television executives actually purchase: an engaged audience that tunes in week after week.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.