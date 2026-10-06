Cannes Screens “L’Abandon” Film to Students on Samuel Paty

Middle school students in Cannes gathered to attend a special screening of the film L’Abandon, a feature examining the final days and targeted assassination of Samuel Paty.

Cannes Organizes Screening for Local Students

The screening took place in Cannes as part of local educational outreach tied to the 80th edition of the Festival de Cannes.

Attendees included local collégiens, Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, Mickaëlle Paty (sister of Samuel Paty), and members of the film’s production team.

The event was organized by the Mairie de Cannes in partnership with the académie de Nice to promote civic engagement and critical thinking.

Film Uses Court Records to Address Samuel Paty Murder

Initially presented out of competition at the Festival de Cannes 2026, L’Abandon constructs its narrative using court files, investigation records, and email exchanges belonging to the educator. Samuel Paty was murdered on October 16, 2020, after teaching freedom of expression. The feature-length drama directly addresses how falsehoods, abandonment, and radical Islamism converged to precipitate his death.

Following the screening, the students participated in a discussion with the filmmakers. According to statements released by the Mairie de Cannes, the municipal administration arranged the presentation to ensure local youth confront the gravity of the events.

Event Element Detail Date of Event Not specified Location Cannes, France Key Attendees Middle school students, David Lisnard, Mickaëlle Paty Core Subject The final days and 2020 assassination of Samuel Paty

Mayor Lisnard Uses Cinema to Fight Extremism

Mayor David Lisnard emphasized that the screening aligns directly with the municipality’s 100% Artistic and Cultural Education policy. The initiative aims to fortify students against extremism by reinforcing Republican principles and democratic values. Face au fanatisme et à l’obscurantisme, il ne faut rien céder, Lisnard stated regarding the necessity of using the educational system to form enlightened citizens capable of defending French liberties.

The academic partnership with the académie de Nice ensures that the cinematic project functions as a pedagogical tool. By dissecting the records, the project seeks to instruct adolescents on the historical and civic weight surrounding the defense of free speech in France.