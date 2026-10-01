Carlos Alcaraz defends best-of-five-set Grand Slam format

Carlos Alcaraz has pushed back against proposals to shorten Grand Slam tennis matches, defending the traditional best-of-five-set format. Speaking ahead of the Japan Open, the player argued that altering the historic structure would diminish the unique legacy of major tournaments.

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Match Durations: Best-of-five commitments remain locked in for Grand Slams.

Best-of-five commitments remain locked in for Grand Slams. Scheduling Volatility: Ongoing discussions regarding late-night finishes, such as the 3:33 am US Open conclusion between Alcaraz and Ben Shelton, point toward potential 2027 venue shifts rather than format cuts.

The Pushback Against Shortening Major Matches

Abdo floated the possibility of examining different match durations or adjusting set counts in early rounds, noting that the format was not untouchable and raising the prospect of Slams at different rounds or different lengths of duration, including not playing best-of-five all the way through, or changing the point scoring system.

However, the push to modernize met resistance. Carlos Alcaraz strongly defended the traditional format ahead of his title defense at the Japan Open. Alcaraz stated that playing best-of-three matches at major tournaments would destroy their historical significance. “If we take that away and play the best of three, I think we would just be killing the legacy of the Grand Slams and killing the Grand Slams,” Alcaraz said, emphasizing that the physical requirement is precisely what separates majors from standard tour stops. Novak Djokovic previously floated a hybrid version after Wimbledon 2024 featuring best-of-three in the opening rounds, while Craig Tiley had argued earlier in the year for women’s Grand Slam matches to move to five sets.

Marathon Matches and Late-Night Scheduling Realities

The urgency behind the format debate stems directly from extreme scheduling bottlenecks at major tournaments. The 2026 US Open featured multiple late finishes, culminating in a quarterfinal classic between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton that stretched until 3:33 am local time. While that quarterfinal was the latest finish in US Open history, it intensified industry discussions regarding player welfare and fan access. Alcaraz remarked that it’s too much and pointed out that if such a match had started at 7 or 8 p.m. with a maximum finish of 11, the stadium would have stayed packed.

Photo: Laver Cup

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Behind the scenes, the US Open is actively looking at changes to avoid late finishes in 2027. Former US Open champion Andy Roddick noted on his ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ podcast that tournament organizers are assembling a committee to evaluate pragmatic solutions. Rather than shortening matches, analysts suggest shifting high-profile quarterfinal fixtures across multiple show courts—such as utilizing Louis Armstrong Stadium alongside Arthur Ashe Stadium—mirroring the scheduling flexibility successfully employed at Wimbledon, where 50% of the quarterfinal matches were played on Court One. As Roddick pointed out, subtracting four hours and 39 minutes from the schedule via another lengthy encounter like Frances Tiafoe versus Alex Michelsen would have let Shelton and Alcaraz finish up before midnight.

Grand Slam Match Length and Scheduling Context Tournament Format Recent Scheduling Milestone / Curfew Australian Open Best-of-5 Confirmed to retain five-set structure for 2027 French Open Best-of-5 Evening sessions introduced in 2021; late finishes recorded up to 3:06 am (2024) Wimbledon Best-of-5 Strict 11 pm local curfew; split court allocations for quarterfinals US Open Best-of-5 Record 3:33 am finish in 2026 (Alcaraz vs. Shelton); active committee review for 2027

Addressing the Core Calendar Crisis

While executives deliberate over match lengths and prime-time broadcast slots, players continue to point toward tournament density as the true root of physical burnout. Alcaraz argued that the broader tennis calendar requires structural reform.

Carlos Alcaraz Hits Back At John McEnroe Grand Slam Format Comments!

With the Australian Open publicly confirming that five-set tennis remains foundational to its DNA ahead of the 2027 tournament, the immediate future of Grand Slam tennis is secure. The operational focus shifts away from altering match lengths and onto optimizing court assignments, tournament calendars, and session start times to protect athletes without compromising the sport’s historic fabric.

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