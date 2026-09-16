Carlos Correa Shut Down for Remainder of Season Due to Ankle Injury

Carlos Correa Shut Down For Remainder Of Season Due To Ankle Soreness

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa will not return for the remainder of the MLB season. Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed the decision after Correa experienced persistent left ankle soreness while rehabbing at the team’s Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, ending his comeback bid from May surgery.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Astros’ infield depth chart remains locked with their current personnel as they navigate the final stretch of the American League West race without the veteran infielder.

The Anatomy of a Short-Circuited Rehab

The timeline on Carlos Correa’s recovery hit a hard wall in Florida. According to MLB.com, Correa spent roughly 10 days working out at the Astros’ West Palm Beach complex. He eyed a Minor League rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land. But the pounding on his spikes during base-running drills triggered renewed inflammation in his surgically repaired left ankle.

Manager Joe Espada pointed to the daily physical toll during post-workout evaluations. “We’re at a point where we have to be really smart about this,” Espada said, as reported by MLB.com. “It’s getting to a point where he wakes up in the morning and just to get him going, it’s tough. We have to be cautious with this guy.”

Correa underwent peroneus brevis tendon repair surgery on May 11. Initially projected to miss the rest of the campaign, his recovery accelerated after he cleared a bat-swinging milestone in early August. That acceleration coincided with the Astros taking over first place in the American League West on July 31. But the mechanical strain of accelerating on the bases proved too much for the joint to clear final medical thresholds.

Evaluating Correa’s Contribution And Roster Impact

Before the injury shut him down, Correa provided steady production when on the diamond. He appeared in 32 games this year, logging a .279 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage, and a .418 slugging percentage. That output included three home runs and 16 RBIs. It followed a solid 2025 campaign where he slashed .290/.355/.430 with six homers and 21 RBIs across 51 games following a trade deadline return to Houston.

Photo: mlb.com

The front office now shifts its focus toward a clean winter recovery program. The goal is to ensure the infielder returns at full capacity for the start of next year.

Carlos Correa Recent Houston Seasons Comparison Season Games Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slug-Percentage Home Runs RBIs 2025 51 .290 .355 .430 6 21 Current 32 .279 .369 .418 3 16

Looking Ahead to the Offseason

While missing the stretch run and potential postseason games deals a blow to Houston’s infield depth, the decision prioritizes long-term health. Espada praised the infielder’s work ethic throughout the grueling rehabilitation process. The organization will now rely on its existing roster depth to carry the load through October while Correa shifts his entire focus toward complete physical readiness for next season.

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