Centrist Liberals and the Growing Contempt for American Democracy

American democracy is facing a peculiar new ideological headwind as centrist liberals quietly test-run the premise that mass political participation has simply gone too far. Long before conservative figures began rewriting voting rules or mounting legislative attacks on ballot access, a growing faction within the political center began expressing outright exhaustion with the common voter. This shift marks a distinct turn away from the postwar liberal tradition, substituting technocratic management for popular sovereignty.

The Backlash Against Small-Dollar Donors and Mass Engagement

Nowhere is this skepticism of the electorate more visible than in the mounting hostility toward small-dollar campaign contributions. Think tanks and moderate political operatives have increasingly argued that Democrats need to pivot away from grassroots funding. According to internal communications from the Abundance Network, widespread grassroots fundraising allegedly “makes politics dumber” because everyday donors tilt further left than the median voter, pulling the party away from perceived moderation.

In public forums, prominent centrist commentators have been even more explicit. Matthew Yglesias captured the sentiment cleanly on social media by stating directly, “What we need is fewer engaged people.” This disdain for broad public participation forms the backbone of what critics call “Grownup Liberalism”—the conviction that wonky centrist experts are uniquely qualified to steer public policy if only the noisy, confused masses would step aside.

Historical Context and the Neoliberal Shift Away From Postwar Labor

The irony of this centrist pushback is that the structural failures of modern liberalism stem largely from the systematic dismantling of mass-mobilization institutions. Decades ago, centrist architects systematically weakened organized labor, civil rights coalitions, and robust state-level party infrastructures—the very institutions that once anchored the postwar liberal order. When those mediating structures dissolved, politics atomized.

Political commentator Andrew Sullivan warned years ago that an excess of populism threatened to “repeal” democracy, conflating democratic liberalism with the preservation of a technocratic elite. That intellectual framework has metastasized. As detailed in Yale history professor Paul Sabin’s book Public Citizens, influential moderate movements frequently argue that expanding avenues for public involvement ultimately undermined the foundational project of liberal democracy by introducing too much volatility into governance.

Institutional Deference Versus Authoritarian Pressures

This ideological pivot arrives at a precarious moment for American political stability. While centrist intellectuals fret over populist noise, the political right is waging an aggressive structural campaign against the pillars of democratic governance. Republicans have engaged in relentless gerrymandering wars—such as Missouri’s attempts to secure judicial approval for illegal congressional maps—while tightening restrictions on mail-in ballots and advancing measures like the SAVE Act.

Yet the institutionalists tasked with guarding the gates have frequently enabled this democratic erosion. The federal judiciary, shaped by decades of conservative appointments and centrist compromise, has systematically dismantled key protections of the Voting Rights Act and carved out expansive executive immunities. As trust in these legacy institutions plummets, the centrist response has not been self-reflection, but a deepening suspicion of the public’s capacity for self-governance.

The Broader Revolt Against Market-Driven Governance

Think tanks like Third Way have aggressively pushed to limit everyday input in candidate selection and policy platforms, decrying populist economic proposals as rigid ideological “purity tests.” Meanwhile, mainstream cultural publications have run critical reassessments of historical figures like Howard Zinn, questioning whether empowering ordinary citizens truly yields socially beneficial outcomes when popular majorities occasionally endorse conservative or reactionary trends.

At its core, this anxiety reflects the foundational premise of neoliberal thought: that the market must serve as the ultimate benchmark for society, with democratic governance subordinated to economic growth and elite efficiency. But as everyday citizens across the democratic world continue to challenge the neoliberal status quo at the ballot box, the political center faces a stark ultimatum. The choice ahead is whether to salvage the market-driven power of capital or recommit to the messy, indispensable demands of actual democracy.

What do you think drives this persistent institutional fear of mass voter engagement? Share your perspective in the comments below.