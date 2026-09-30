Cheniere and Petrobras Sign Long-Term LNG Supply Agreement

Cheniere Marketing, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy (NYSE: CEQ), has finalized a 22-year liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR). Announced on September 29, 2026, the deal locks in an annual volume of approximately 0.8 million tonnes of LNG delivered on a free-on-board basis to mitigate spot market exposure.

The Bottom Line Volume commitment: The contract secures approximately 0.8 million tonnes of annual LNG supply for Petrobras over a 22-year timeline. Delivery terms: Shipments are structured on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, transferring cargo responsibility directly at the loading port. Strategic intent: Petrobras aims to insulate its gas import portfolio from volatile spot market pricing swings.

Securing Long-Term Volumes Against Spot Market Volatility

Petrobras justified the long-term commitment by pointing directly to the need to insulate its gas portfolio from turbulent spot market pricing. By locking in guaranteed supply over two decades, the state-backed Brazilian energy major intends to better manage risk and reliably fulfill its domestic supply obligations.

Energy markets continue to exhibit mixed global dynamics. Fuel price pressures remain visible across international logistics chains, while infrastructure investments expand to meet surging industrial demand.

Comparing Petrobras Procurement Strategy and Sempra Alignment

This newly announced arrangement with Cheniere represents the second major long-term LNG import commitment secured by Petrobras within a span of several weeks. At the end of August 2026, Petrobras signed a comparable supply agreement with Sempra Infrastructure.

That preceding contract also covers approximately 0.8 million tonnes of LNG per year, though it runs for a 20-year term with supply originating from the Port Arthur site.

Counterparty Annual Volume (Tonnes) Term Length Delivery Basis Petrobras (Cheniere Agreement) ~0.8 million 22 Years FOB (Free on Board) Petrobras (Sempra Agreement) ~0.8 million 20 Years Not Specified CPC Corporation, Taiwan Up to 1.2 million 2026–2050 Delivered

Commercial Visibility Supporting Cheniere Production Infrastructure

For Cheniere, the 22-year commitment reinforces the commercial visibility necessary to support ongoing expansion across its existing liquefaction facilities. While management ties these long-term agreements to overall capacity growth, the company did not allocate the Petrobras volumes to a specific liquefaction train.

Furthermore, Cheniere Marketing retains the operational flexibility to supply LNG purchased from third parties. This leaves the ultimate physical origin of the cargoes destined for Brazilian ports open.

Cheniere operates within a broader global portfolio boasting approximately 56 million tonnes of total annual production capacity. Leadership at the firms steering these agreements includes Jack Fusco, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Cheniere Energy since May 2016 and assumed the role of board chairman in May 2026, alongside Magda Chambriard, who leads Petrobras.

Future Market Trajectory for Long-Term Export Contracts

The execution of multi-decade energy contracts underscores a broader industry pivot back toward structured, long-term procurement structures. As energy providers balance infrastructure capital expenditures against shifting regional demand, supply agreements of this scale establish predictable baselines for both export terminal operators and national energy importers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.