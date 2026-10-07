Chicago Block 37 Mall Sold to Edwards Realty for $30 Million, CBS News Reports

Downtown Chicago’s Block 37 shopping mall has traded hands for a fraction of its historical valuation, selling to Edwards Realty Company this week for $30 million, CBS News reported. The deal, which officially closed on Tuesday, marks the latest chapter of financial restructuring for the 278,000-square-foot vertical retail center located at 108 N. State St.

A Steep Financial Reset for a Prime Loop Asset

The $30 million price tag represents a dramatic discount for the full-block property bounded by State, Washington, Dearborn, and Randolph streets. Original developer Joseph Freed and Associates defaulted on a $205 million loan, leading Bank of America to foreclose and purchase the center at a court-ordered auction for $100 million in March 2011, according to CBS News. The CIM Group subsequently acquired the mall out of foreclosure for nearly $84 million in 2012 before putting the asset back on the market in 2023.

Edwards Realty Company completed the transaction in partnership with Republic Bank, LFI Energy, and the Rose Family Office. While the multi-level retail podium changed hands, the 22 W. Washington St. office building and the Marquee at Block 37 residential tower are owned separately and were excluded from the sale. Morningstar, a tenant in the office building, is scheduled to relocate to the Thompson Center in 2028.

Photo: hoodline.com

Edwards Realty Company Plans to Modernize the Property

Edwards Realty Company plans to overhaul the property into a modernized experiential destination. Ramzi Hassan, president of Edwards Realty Company, noted in a news release that the property has traditionally functioned primarily as a pedestrian shortcut rather than a retail destination. The new ownership group aims to reverse that trend through aggressive leasing and year-round programming.

The property currently houses an AMC movie theater, Five Iron Golf, Magnolia Bakery, Sephora, Akira, Zara, and a Banana Republic Factory Store, alongside The Flip, Chicago’s Playable Pinball Museum, on the Pedway level. Retail occupancy currently sits at approximately 65%, leaving substantial space available for incoming tenants.

Broader Recovery Across Loop Retail Corridors

The acquisition arrives amid incremental improvements in downtown commercial real estate. According to a Stone Real Estate report, overall retail vacancy across the Loop dropped to 28.53% in 2025, improving from 29.76% in 2024 and 30.13% in 2023. Along State Street specifically, storefront vacancy declined from roughly 35% in 2024 to 28.8% in 2025, aided by new tenant arrivals including Barnes & Noble and the Gap Factory Store.

Edwards Realty Company brings prior turnaround experience to the project, having successfully elevated occupancy at the Burr Ridge Village Center from roughly 60% in 2019 to over 95% by 2025. The firm also utilizes an in-house retail incubator program, Pop Local, to support emerging small businesses with rent and marketing resources.