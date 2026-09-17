China’s New Decree Expands Arbitrary Exit Bans, HRW Warns

The Chinese government implemented the State Council’s 19-article Regulations on Exit-Entry Administration, designated as Decree No. 841, on September 15, 2026, significantly broadening administrative authority to arbitrarily block citizens and foreign nationals from leaving the country under undefined national security and risk provisions.

Expansion of Discretionary Exit Bans

Decree No. 841 consolidates existing exit restrictions outlined in China’s Exit and Entry Administration Law, the Passport Law, and related administrative regulations, while integrating immigration controls more tightly with national security frameworks. According to Maya Wang, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, the new rules allow authorities to arbitrarily determine who can leave the country.

Article 2 of the decree empowers immigration personnel to “dissuade” citizens from traveling to “high-risk” countries or regions during passport processing or at border control checkpoints when deemed “necessary.” The decree leaves the criteria for defining “high-risk” locations and the standards for “necessary” dissuasion entirely to the discretion of relevant departments. Furthermore, Article 3 mandates that individuals applying to depart must demonstrate that their travel reasons are “truthful and lawful,” without providing explicit definitions for lawful travel purposes or specifying required evidentiary standards.

Broadened Grounds and Due Process Exceptions

Under Article 4 of the decree, administrative authorities can bar citizens from leaving China for up to three years if they are found to have engaged in unspecified “illegal or criminal activities abroad endangering national security or interests.” The same article permits travel bans for individuals who violate export control or technology import and export administration rules in a manner that threatens national industrial or technological security. An official explanation accompanying the rules indicates this provision aims to combat the unauthorized transfer of technology abroad. In March 2026, Chinese authorities blocked the co-founders of AI startup Manus from leaving the country prior to halting its acquisition by Facebook.

Regarding due process, Article 6 dictates that individuals subjected to exit bans must normally receive written notification detailing the facts, legal basis, and available remedies. However, the provision permits authorities to withhold this notification entirely if disclosure is deemed detrimental to national security or active criminal investigations. Additionally, Article 5 authorizes officials to blacklist foreign nationals under countermeasures lists, unreliable entity lists, or malicious entity lists for actions broadly categorized as endangering China’s national sovereignty.

Historical Context and Travel Controls

The implementation of Decree No. 841 builds on a decade of tightening outbound travel controls following a period of relative liberalization. Beginning in 2002, the Ministry of Public Security’s Entry and Exit Administration operated an “on-demand” passport application system that simplified international travel for Chinese citizens outside of Xinjiang and Tibetan regions. However, state oversight escalated, particularly targeting human rights defenders and religious minorities.

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In 2016, authorities in Xinjiang confiscated all previously issued passports as part of a regional security crackdown. Although some Uyghurs have since regained limited travel permissions, strict hurdles remain. Concurrently, government institutions have increasingly mandated that employees surrender their passports for central safekeeping, requiring official approval for retrieval. While this measure historically applied to high-level officials, it has expanded to encompass lower-level workers across schools, universities, and hospitals to prevent graft and deter the leakage of state secrets.

Authorities have also intensified scrutiny on citizens originating from regions designated as high-risk zones for online fraud or unauthorized emigration, requiring them to submit supplementary paperwork and secure multiple governmental approvals to obtain a passport. International legal frameworks, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and guidance from the United Nations Human Rights Committee, stipulate that restrictions on leaving any country must be legally prescribed, necessary for legitimate public objectives, and strictly proportionate.