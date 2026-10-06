Chris Alexander ends Toronto mayoral campaign as advance polls open

Former MP Chris Alexander officially ended his Toronto mayoral campaign on Tuesday morning, narrowing the race to a head-to-head sprint between incumbent Olivia Chow and challenger Brad Bradford as advance voting opened across the city, the advance polls opening at 10:00 a.m.

Campaign Stalled in the Polls

Alexander entered the race in July, but his campaign struggled to gain momentum. Recent polling from Liaison Strategies on Tuesday put Alexander in a distant third place with nine per cent support, trailing behind Olivia Chow at 48 per cent and Brad Bradford at 40 per cent. Reading from a prepared statement with his wife and mother present, Alexander explained: I didn’t enter this race lightly and added, Really the polls haven’t changed in over two months, despite our best efforts to move them. Because he missed the official withdrawal deadline, Alexander will still appear on the ballot for the Oct. 26 vote, prompting him to issue an apology to voters who had planned to support him.

Uncertain Impact on Front-Runners

While some pundits and figures in Bradford’s camp previously accused Alexander of acting as a spoiler who drew votes away from the councillor, political experts question whether his departure will significantly help Bradford close the gap against Chow. Andrew Tumilty, who managed war rooms for past mayoral campaigns, noted that polling indicated Alexander drew support from a small subset of voters unhappy with both main candidates, meaning those votes may not migrate en masse to Bradford. However, David Valentin of Liaison Strategies suggested that Bradford could benefit from being the sole challenger without a third candidate absorbing media and voter attention.

Future Plans and Remaining Questions

Following the suspension of his campaign, Alexander stated that he plans to return to the private sector to advise companies and sit on boards, though he noted he would not count out a future political role. With less than three weeks remaining until election day on Oct. 26, it remains unclear what specific strategies Bradford’s team will deploy to close the gap against Chow in the final weeks of the race.

Photo: The Spec