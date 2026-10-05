Chrissie Hynde Praises Taylor Swift’s New Song “Cleveland!

Taylor Swift dropped her new deluxe album track “Cleveland!” at the end of September, featuring home footage and lyrics about her romance with Travis Kelce.

Cleveland Song Returns Project to Billboard 200 Top Spot

Taylor Swift released “Cleveland!” as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore deluxe tracks in late September.

Chrissie Hynde praised the song on Instagram, noting that Swift might be one of the few people to write a track about the Ohio city besides herself.

The song propelled the project back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for its non-consecutive 13th week on the Oct. 10-dated chart.

Chrissie Hynde Welcomes Taylor Swift to the Cleveland Songbook

The rock musician quickly pointed out her own historical connection to the Ohio location. “Although come to think of it, I did commemorate Cleveland on my first album in the song, Precious,” she continued in the post. “Perhaps Taylor is trying to get a leg up in her career by emulating yours truly…… although I strongly suspect it has more to do with her new hunk of a husband, a Cleveland native.”

Travis Kelce Connection Drives the Deluxe Track

“Cleveland!” is transparently about Swift’s spouse, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was born and raised in the Cleveland Heights area. The song’s lyrics find the 14-time Grammy winner singing about exploring the city with him while blocking out negative outside opinions.

The accompanying music video features home footage of the couple driving in the car together as Kelce gives Swift a grand tour. The football player previously called the track “a banger” on an episode of his New Heights podcast.

Release Element Details Project The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore Chart Impact No. 1 on Billboard 200 (13th non-consecutive week) Song Focus Cleveland, Ohio / Travis Kelce

Chrissie Hynde Praises Swift for Commemorating Cleveland

The track is one of four new songs Swift dropped at the end of September as part of her Showgirl deluxe release. That rollout propelled the project back to the top of the Billboard 200 for the Oct. 10-dated chart.

“Either way, hats off to Taylor for commemorating Akron’s main competition…. Cleveland Ohio,” Hynde added in her social media update. “I certainly have myriad recollections of adventures in Cleveland.. it’s a hell of a town.”