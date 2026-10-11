CJI Surya Kant Declines Opposition Request for Meeting Over Sub Judice Electoral Issues

Opposition leaders’ appeal for an October 12, 2026 audience was turned down by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, creating a hurdle for the bloc’s objective to enlist his involvement regarding a police crackdown on a youth-led Delhi protest and reported electoral discrepancies.

The Opposition bloc, spearheaded by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had formally sought time between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to apprise the top judge of their grievances. However, the Chief Justice’s office confirmed to thehindu.com that the meeting request was declined with reasons communicated directly to Gandhi’s official email.

The Jurisprudential Wall of Separation

The decision to rebuff the political delegation rests firmly on the boundaries of judicial propriety. According to sources cited by thehindu.com, the Chief Justice noted that the core issues the leaders wished to raise are already sub judice before the Supreme Court in its judicial capacity. Furthermore, the top judge emphasized that meeting political parties to discuss governance matters and administrative state functions would violate the separation of powers.

While leaders like Kharge had stated their intention to approach the head of the judiciary with folded hands, the administrative office maintained that political delegations cannot bypass established legal avenues. The Supreme Court has already listed petitions connected to the anti-Chief Election Commissioner and the October 10 clampdown for October 12, directing that grievances must be pursued on the court’s judicial side rather than through private political meetings.

The proposed encounter aimed to address a flurry of contentious political flashpoints that have gripped the capital over four days of demonstrations. Opposition protests have targeted the Election Commission of India, featuring sit-ins at Rajghat and attempted marches following a youth-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Electoral Roll Reforms and the Composition Debate

At the heart of the Opposition’s grievance is the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the legislative framework governing election commissioner appointments. Gandhi and Kharge have campaigned against what they term “vote chori” and demanded the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, alongside an immediate halt to the voter roll revision process.

An ongoing court case challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 is the catalyst behind the demand to add the Chief Justice to the election commissioner appointment panel.

That legislation replaced a previous Supreme Court-mandated arrangement that included the CJI on the selection panel, replacing it with a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a nominated Union Cabinet minister. The constitutional validity of this replacement remains contested, highlighted by a recent split verdict delivered on September 23 by Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma.

While Justice Datta held that referring the challenge to a Constitution bench was unnecessary, Justice Sharma favored a five-judge bench, holding that the case raised substantial questions concerning the interpretation of the Constitution. This judicial division underscores why the current CJI drew a firm line against private political consultations on matters actively moving through the court’s docket.

Escalating Tensions and the Planned March

Despite the CJI’s refusal to grant an audience, the Opposition’s broader campaign presses forward. Gandhi has called on opposition parties, young people, and civil society groups to join a unified march toward the Supreme Court.

Photo: thehindu.com

The Election Commission and the ruling party have consistently rejected allegations of deliberate manipulation. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the substantive petitions, the sharp friction between political agitation and constitutional boundaries remains.