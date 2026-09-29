Coolmore Secures Minnie Hauk’s Justify Half-Sister for €1.4 Million at Goffs Orby Sale

At the Goffs Orby Sale on Monday, MV Magnier and the Coolmore partners purchased the sole Justify half-sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hopeful Minnie Hauk for €1.4 million. Offered by Camas Park Stud as lot 154, the February-born filly extended a day of trade featuring a 91% clearance rate.

Fantasy & Market Impact Bloodstock Valuation: The €1.4 million price tag confirms commercial demand for progeny out of Multilingual.

The €1.4 million price tag confirms commercial demand for progeny out of Multilingual. Breeding Shed Pipeline: The purchase aligns with Coolmore’s strategy of securing pedigreed fillies tied to current Group 1 performers.

The Seven-Figure Pursuit at Goffs

The weight of expectation proved no barrier to the Justify half-sister to Minnie Hauk on Monday. MV Magnier went to €1.4 million to secure the only filly in the entire Orby Sale by the stallion. Offered by Camas Park Stud as lot 154, the February-born youngster was bred by Ben and Lucy Sangster out of the Dansili mare Multilingual.

Coolmore will be hoping that lightning can strike twice on the Justify filly. It was at this sale three years ago that the operation went to €1.85 million to secure Minnie Hauk. Reflecting on the atmosphere, breeder Ben Sangster admitted, “It’s nerve-racking being involved in anything like that. She’s been a beauty from birth and, at the end of the day, it was a joy. I was reasonably relaxed because I knew that she was a collector’s item and she’s gone to the best hotel in town.”

Pedigree Power and the Ballydoyle Connection

Beyond her illustrious half-sister—a three-time Group 1 winner including last season’s Irish Oaks—the bay filly boasts a page featuring European racing royalty. Her dam Multilingual is out of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches heroine Zenda, making the family a sibling group to champion three-year-old Kingman and Royal Ascot Group 3 winner Remote. Furthermore, Multilingual’s first foal was Tilsit, the G2 Summer Mile winner trained by Charlie Hills.

Magnier acknowledged the relationship with the breeders: “In fairness to Ben and Lucy, they’ve been great supporters of ours for God knows how long. Ollie is doing great as a trainer too, and this is a great result for the family. Justify is having another very good year and Haffner looks like he could be a very good horse, hopefully. With the way Justify is going, we’d have the utmost confidence in him.”

Lot / Horse Sire Dam Sale Price Key Family Connectors Lot 154 Justify Multilingual €1,400,000 Half-sister to Minnie Hauk & Tilsit; Granddam Zenda Minnie Hauk – Multilingual €1,850,000 3x Group 1 Winner (Irish Oaks) Frankel Colt Frankel Laurens €575,000 Consigned by Castlebridge/Juddmonte; underbid by John Dance interests

Arc Aspirations and Broodmare Band Dynamics

Attention now pivots to ParisLongchamp ahead of Sunday’s showcase. Minnie Hauk comes into the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as a 16-1 shot, looking to go one better than her head defeat to Daryz in last year’s renewal. Magnier confirmed that regardless of Sunday’s outcome, Minnie Hauk will be retired to the covering shed later this year, and he presumes Michael and Derrick will want her to go to Justify. Meanwhile, plans are understood to be in place for the multiple Group 1-winning Classic heroine Diamond Necklace to stay in training at Ballydoyle next season.

Photo: bloodhorse.com

Trade at Goffs on Monday remained robust. Out of 232 yearlings offered, 212 were sold, delivering a 91% clearance rate. The €30,137,500 aggregate rose by 15%, while the €142,159 average climbed 8% and the €100,000 median was the same as 12 months ago.

The Frankel Colt and Wider Sale Dynamics

The session also featured an acquisition by George Scott. Acting on behalf of Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Victorious Forever alongside bloodstock agent Billy Jackson-Stops, Scott secured a Frankel colt out of multiple Group 1-winning racemare Laurens for €575,000. Consigned by Castlebridge and Juddmonte—who bred the colt alongside Coverdale Stud—the bidding battle saw Juddmonte finish as the underbidder.

Photo: racingpost.com

Scott noted the physical progression of the colt: “We had him valued a little bit lower to begin with, but when he came up to the ring he just grew another leg. He really just looked like a very, very nice horse, and the pedigree speaks for itself.” Goffs Orby Book 1 once again underlined its status for European racing.

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