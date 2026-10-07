Cornell Group Sexual Assault Case Sparks Outrage and Demand for Justice

The October 2024 Incident at the Chi Psi House

The victim, who has chosen to use the pseudonym Jane Doe, arrived at the Chi Psi fraternity house during the late-night hours of October 19, 2024. Fraternity members supplied additional alcohol and drugs, compounding her impairment while multiple individuals approached her inside the residence. The survivor has described the encounter as a state where decision-making was entirely impossible, amounting to complete and total helplessness. During the early morning hours following the event, the Chi Psi Snapchat account featured conversations that appeared to share the victim as a sexual object, and a member subsequently posted a message claiming a group sexual assault had been carried out by fraternity members.

The victim reported the assault to university police in November 2024. While the institution issued disciplinary penalties including partial expulsions and suspensions against targeted students, no criminal charges were brought against anyone involved. The survivor ultimately left the university.

State Investigation and Legal Reforms in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sharply criticized the initial police and prosecutorial handling of the investigation. On October 1, the governor appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to take over the case.

Legislative changes regarding sexual consent are advancing concurrently in the New York state legislature. The state Senate passed a bill by a 60-to-0 vote, and the measure is currently pending in the Assembly’s codes committee. The proposed legislation stipulates that even if a victim voluntarily consumes alcohol or drugs, they are deemed to have lost the capacity to give sexual consent. If the perpetrator knew or reasonably should have known of that impaired state, the act is legally classified as a non-consensual sexual offense.

Broader Context of Alcohol-Involved Sexual Violence

Statistics from the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center’s 2023 survey indicate that approximately 40% of reported sexual violence or attempted sexual violence consultations involved alcohol, while drug-related offenses remain difficult to quantify through official tallies. Legal frameworks continue to face scrutiny regarding how judicial systems evaluate a victim’s level of impairment and refusal capacity during assaults.

Public solidarity with the Cornell survivor has manifested online through the #IAmJaneDoe campaign, pushing back against political influencers who demanded the victim reveal her real legal name.