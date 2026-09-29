Corsair Group’s Jämsä plant faces scrutiny over operations and tokens

The Jämsä plastic recycling plant, operated by the Corsair Group and supported by public structural change funds, operates under a trial permit while facing scrutiny over its operations and proprietary crypto-token economy.

Inside the Marketing Machinery and the Shadow of Past Scams

In June, a packed audience inside the Scandic Park hotel in Helsinki watched as Andrea Cerio leaned against a shiny BMW bearing the license plate CSR1. Cerio, a six-star partner within the Corsair network, assured the crowd—many of whom had traveled from Southern Europe, particularly Italy—that investing time and money into the company represents one of the defining business opportunities of the coming decades. Cerio received a conviction in Italy a few years ago related to the marketing of Corsair investment services and promises of high returns.

Corsair Group operates through a complex international network of entities, promising to solve the global plastic waste crisis while simultaneously generating wealth through its proprietary virtual currency, the CSR token. The company markets this digital asset as an electronic receipt for plastic recycling, convincing consumers and businesses to purchase opportunities to earn tokens and offset their plastic consumption. Promotional materials feature the Finnish subsidiary’s managing director, Jussi Saloranta.

The Pyrolytic Promise Versus Industrial Realities

The operational backbone of Corsair’s initiative relies on pyrolytic technology, a process designed to liquefy solid plastic waste into oil at high temperatures. The facility in Jämsä, situated in Central Finland, was established following an earlier venture in Thailand. Corsair claims its process is efficient, asserting that one thousand kilograms of waste plastic converts into one thousand liters of oil, which the firm intends to sell to industrial giants like Shell.

The method itself is not new, but achieving commercial viability remains difficult because pyrolytic oil currently costs at least twice as much to produce as virgin plastic derived from fossil fuels, and there is little demand. Furthermore, in practice, pyrolysis invariably yields carbon and gases alongside oil.

Public Funding and Investigative Hurdles

The Corsair Group enterprise in Jämsä attracted public financing allocated for managing sudden structural change situations in the region. The company has been unwilling to answer questions about its operations and declined Yle’s interview request. The company has not allowed Yle onto the factory grounds.

Yle has found irregularities in the finances of the Corsair Group and its CSR token. Yle has previously investigated Corsair’s connections to the OneCoin pyramid scheme, in which Finns lost tens of millions. Authorities have intervened in Corsair’s marketing in several European countries.