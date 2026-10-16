Daniel Farke defends Michael Carrick amid Conte interest

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Elland Road, Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has publicly defended Manchester United manager Michael Carrick against growing sack pressure, while TEAMtalk sources reveal that former Chelsea and Napoli boss Antonio Conte has told INEOS he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford immediately.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Assets: Lisandro Martinez’s public criticism of director of football Jason Wilcox adds turbulence to a backline that recently conceded two goals against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Lisandro Martinez’s public criticism of director of football Jason Wilcox adds turbulence to a backline that recently conceded two goals against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Tactical Shifts: Potential interest from Conte signals a possible pivot in management at Old Trafford, though the club is not currently planning to sack Carrick.

Farke Defends Young English Leadership

Manchester United travel across the Pennines following a bruising 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Spain during midweek Champions league action. Domestically, the Red Devils sit mid-table with just six points from six Premier League fixtures. Despite this underwhelming return for a side with title aspirations, Leeds boss Daniel Farke used his Friday evening press conference to throw his weight behind his opposite number.

Farke insisted that dismissing a young British coach of Carrick’s profile serves no constructive purpose. BBC Sport quoted the Leeds manager emphasizing that Carrick performed brilliantly at Middlesbrough and does not deserve the mounting hostile scrutiny. Farke argued that the football ecosystem must protect developing managerial talent rather than trigger knee-jerk dismissals.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Carrington remains strained following Lisandro Martinez’s outspoken critique of director of football Jason Wilcox. Martinez publicly claimed that Wilcox failed to deliver sufficient reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Although the Argentina international defender subsequently issued a public apology, the friction between the playing squad and the boardroom highlights deeper structural fractures.

Conte Positions Himself for the Old Trafford Hotseat

While INEOS publicly maintains confidence in Carrick—who secured the permanent job over the summer after a steady third-place finish as interim manager last term—alternative contingencies are already forming behind the scenes. Antonio Conte stands ready to return to English football.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that intermediaries contacted United’s hierarchy to reiterate Conte’s interest. The Italian tactician parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season and was previously willing to take over at Old Trafford during the summer before INEOS opted to stick with Carrick.

With intermediaries renewing contact to signal that Conte can take charge with immediate effect, the pressure on Carrick intensifies. Leeds United currently sit ahead of Manchester United in the standings with nine points from six matches, setting up a high-stakes encounter at Elland Road where every tactical duel will be magnified.

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