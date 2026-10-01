Home » World » De Minimis Aid 2026: Farmers Can Apply for Support Up to October 2

As of October 1, 2026, farmers from the sectors of livestock breeding and crop production have until October 2, 2026, to submit their applications for the extraordinary de minimis financial aid scheme. Administered by the State Agriculture Fund (DFZ) with an approved budget of 42.6 million euros, the package aims to cover production costs.

Understanding the 42.6 Million Euro Lifeline for Bulgarian Agriculture

Time is running out for eligible farmers. The application window, which officially opened on September 15, 2026, closes on October 2, 2026. The executive director of the State Agriculture Fund signed the ordinance establishing the conditions for the aid.

The de minimis financial support is intended for farmers to cover production costs.

Producers must file their documents through the Municipal Agriculture Offices (OSZ) to the regional agriculture directions of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Eligible Sectors and Production Categories

The scope of the 2026 de minimis package targets specific agricultural segments. Livestock breeders maintaining cows and/or heifers, buffaloes, ewes and/or mother goats, and bee colonies qualify for financial support.

Meanwhile, the plant-growing sector includes farmers producing greenhouse products (tomatoes, cucumbers, pepper, strawberries and raspberries), potatoes, cultivated mushrooms, oil-bearing roses and nut crops (walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts).

Parameter Details Application Deadline October 2, 2026 Total Allocated Budget €42,600,000 Primary Sectors Covered Livestock Breeding & Plant Growing Filing Location Municipal Agriculture Offices (OSZ)

Bridging Local Production Pressures

The de minimis mechanism operates under specific conditions approved by the State Agriculture Fund. Bulgarian producers are eligible for support to cover production costs.

As the October 2, 2026 deadline approaches, farmers may submit their applications for the aid.