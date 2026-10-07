Declan Rice Nears New Long-Term Arsenal Contract, BBC Sport Reports

Declan Rice is close to agreeing a new long-term Arsenal contract, according to BBC Sport. The England midfielder, who arrived from West Ham for £105m in July 2023, is set for a significant pay increase that will put him on par with the club’s top earners.

Contract Talks and Wage Structure at Arsenal

Rice’s current deal runs until the end of next season, with advanced contract talks now underway following initial discussions revealed in March.

The 27-year-old midfielder stands to see his reported £240,000-per-week salary rise closer to Bukayo Saka’s earnings of about £350,000 a week.

The impending agreement follows Mikel Arteta signing a new four-year contract with the Premier League club on Wednesday.

Advanced Negotiations for the England Midfielder

Talks over a new long-term agreement for Declan Rice have reached an advanced stage, sources told BBC Sport. The midfielder has made more than 150 starts for Arsenal since completing his high-profile £105m transfer from West Ham in July 2023. His current contract expires at the end of next season, but discussions have progressed steadily since BBC Sport first reported that negotiations were underway in March.

Financial Terms and Salary Parity with Bukayo Saka

Under the terms being discussed, Rice would receive a substantial pay increase from his reported £240,000-per-week salary. The new wage places him on par with teammate Bukayo Saka, who currently stands as the club’s top earner on approximately £350,000 a week. England manager Thomas Tuchel noted this week that Rice is one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Continuity Following Mikel Arteta Contract Extension

The news regarding Rice’s contract development follows confirmation of manager Mikel Arteta signing a new four-year deal with the Premier League champions on Wednesday.