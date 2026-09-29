Dennis Haskins Dies: ‘Saved by the Bell’ Principal Mr. Belding Was 75

Dennis Haskins, the Chattanooga native widely recognized by television audiences as Principal Richard Belding on the sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has passed away at the age of 75, according to his friend and caretaker.

While an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Haskins had been managing Parkinson’s disease, according to information shared by Dimples Karaoke, a local establishment where the actor was a frequent patron. Haskins earned the nickname “America’s Favorite Principal” during his time as the principal of Bayside High. Beyond his prominent screen career, he remained deeply rooted in his hometown, leaving behind a rich legacy of community involvement and artistic contribution.

Early Life and Deep Roots in Chattanooga

Born in Chattanooga on Nov. 18, 1950, Haskins built a strong foundation in his home city long before achieving television fame. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Notre Dame High School, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). During his college years, he maintained an active campus presence, reporting for the student newspaper, performing with the Drama Club and Harlequins, and serving as the Student Government Association entertainment chairman. His academic and extracurricular leadership included memberships in the Blue Key Honor Fraternity and the Raven’s Society.

Haskins also made his mark on the local cultural scene as a founding member of the Harlequins community theater group, where he acted, worked as a stage manager and wrote original plays. As the university’s entertainment chairman in 1973, he helped organize major student events, including bringing Ike and Tina Turner to perform at UTC. Furthermore, his campus initiatives extended into civic support; through Blue Key, he helped organize the annual “Freaks vs. Fuzz” basketball game to raise scholarship money for the children of UTC and Chattanooga police officers, and he assisted in securing local television broadcasts for Mocs basketball games on NewsChannel 9.

From Bayside High to Pop Culture Icon

Haskins first played Mr. Belding in the Disney Channel series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” in 1988. When the show was renamed “Saved by the Bell” the following year, it became a defining sitcom of the 1990s. For generations of viewers, he became known as the principal of Bayside High.

Following his time at Bayside High, Haskins appeared in film and television, including “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” Despite his fame, he maintained ties to the places and people that grounded him throughout his life.

Remembering a Community Staple

In the wake of his passing, those closest to him shared reflections on his private battle with health issues and his enduring warmth off-screen. In an Instagram statement, Dimples Karaoke described Haskins as a staple of the venue.

Photo: abcnews4.com

“Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people,” the statement read, noting that he frequently sang for patrons and posed for selfies. According to the venue, Haskins chose to keep his eight-year battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health complications private to avoid drawing attention to himself.

As tributes continue to flow from fans and peers alike, the entertainment community and his hometown mourn the loss of a prolific actor and a dedicated local advocate.