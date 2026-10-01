Did Bayoumi Fouad Help His Daughter in the Movie “Sheesh Dow”?

In late September 2026, Egyptian actor Bayoumi Fouad openly confirmed his role in launching his daughter Nour’s acting career in the dark comedy film Sheesh Do, admitting on television that he wanted to give her an initial push.

The Bottom Line The Admission: Bayoumi Fouad explicitly acknowledged supporting his daughter Nour’s entry into acting during a September 2026 appearance on the program El Settat on Al Nahar channel.

Bayoumi Fouad explicitly acknowledged supporting his daughter Nour’s entry into acting during a September 2026 appearance on the program El Settat on Al Nahar channel. The Production: Directed and written by Akmel Shaher, Sheesh Do stars Bayoumi Fouad and Bassem Samra, blending black comedy and social drama around a kidnapping plot.

Bayoumi Fouad Confirms Family Support For Daughter Nour

For nearly four decades, Bayoumi Fouad has built an presence across Egyptian cinema, theater, and television. In late September 2026, the actor addressed a question that often hovers over multi-generational artistic families: Did he help his daughter, Nour, secure her place in the entertainment industry? Speaking on the Al Nahar channel program El Settat with host Soheir Gouda, Fouad offered a candid response. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t support her—she’s Bayoumi Fouad’s daughter after all,” he stated, noting that he wanted to give her an initial push.

Her initial film appearance came in the production Sholla Thanawya in a role close to her real-life persona, before she joined the cast of the newly released feature Sheesh Do.

Inside The Production Of Sheesh Do

Directed and written by Akmel Shaher, Sheesh Do arrived in cinemas in late September 2026 with a premise rooted in economic desperation and dark humor. Producer Mohamed Samir explained in an interview with Youm7 that the project shuns traditional light comedy in favor of balk comedy—a biting look at marginalized individuals pushed to extremes. The narrative unfolds over a single night, tracking two long-time acquaintances, Adel and Nabil, who stumble upon an unconscious wealthy youth and decide to demand a ransom.

Photo: بوابة الشروق

The film’s ensemble brings together powerhouse television and film fixtures, including Bayoumi Fouad, Bassem Samra, Ahmed Siam, Malik Emad, Basant Abu Pasha, and Olfat Imam, alongside Nour Bayoumi Fouad. Speaking to Youm7, Samir highlighted the tight-knit atmosphere on set during location shoots in Abu Dhabi, noting that the cast gelled into a makeshift family within days. Samir emphasized that the production’s primary objective remains leaving a lasting cultural imprint on audiences rather than chasing fleeting commercial metrics.

Historical Precedents Of Family Stardom In Egyptian Cinema

The debate surrounding nepotism and career longevity in Arab cinema is hardly new, and history offers clear lessons on how talent ultimately dictates survival. Even legendary figures could not secure permanent stardom for their relatives without intrinsic screen presence. Faten Hamama, celebrated as the Lady of the Arabic Screen, initially supported her daughter, Nadia Zulfikar—born to her and director Ezz El-Din Zulfikar—in early child roles and subsequent lead parts before the younger Zulfikar chose permanent retirement.

Photo: اليوم السابع

A similar dynamic played out within the family of Umm Kulthum, when the singer arranged musical training and orchestration sessions for her nephew, Ibrahim. These historical examples suggest that while established stars can easily open industry doors, enduring public acceptance depends entirely on an actor's individual resonance.

Production and Cast Overview for Sheesh Do Element Details Director & Writer Akmel Shaher Producer Mohamed Samir Key Cast Bayoumi Fouad, Bassem Samra, Ahmed Siam, Malik Emad, Basant Abu Pasha, Olfat Imam, Nour Bayoumi Fouad Core Premise Two struggling friends stumble upon an unconscious wealthy youth and plan a ransom plot Release Window Late September 2026

Navigating First Steps In A Crowded Market

The timing of Nour Bayoumi Fouad’s entrance into features alongside her father underscores the intense scrutiny facing second-generation talent in contemporary Middle Eastern media.