Home » Entertainment » Diddy Hospitalized For Head Injury After Being Taken Out Of Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs was transported by ambulance from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey early Saturday morning following a head injury. The music mogul spent approximately six hours receiving medical treatment before returning to the federal facility conscious and speaking, as his projected release date shifts to March 2028 amid ongoing legal and prison scrutiny.

Facility sources indicated that the medical situation was not considered life-threatening, noting that he remained communicative during the transit and returned to the prison compound before sunrise.

Federal Bureau of Prisons representatives declined to provide specific details regarding the incident or medical destination, maintaining standard institutional policy. For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including quarters assignment or medical status, the agency stated via email.

Response From Representatives and Legal Status

As word of the hospital transfer spread, representatives for the incarcerated producer worked to verify the circumstances surrounding the weekend emergency. A spokesperson for Combs addressed incoming inquiries while emphasizing that the immediate focus remained on the artist’s health and well-being.

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Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out. Spokesperson for Sean Combs

The medical scare arrives during a turbulent stretch behind bars for Combs, who is serving a 50-month prison sentence following a July 2025 federal conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was acquitted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking during the trial.

Appeals and Sentence Adjustments at FCI Fort Dix

While serving time at the New Jersey facility, Combs has remained actively engaged with his legal defense team while awaiting a judicial decision on his appeal. Legal representative Juda Engelmayer previously remarked that he has become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already.

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Concurrently, Bureau of Prisons scheduling logs show a revised release date of March 2, 2028, pushed back from an earlier January projection. Representatives noted that prison officials provide no specific explanations for calculated adjustments to projected release timelines.

The hospital transfer also follows heightened media attention surrounding conditions inside Fort Dix, including recent reports regarding disciplinary housing placements and institutional rules. Legal representatives have pushed back against detailed scrutiny of daily incarceration life, maintaining that the core focus remains on the ongoing appeals process and eventual family reunification.

Background on Bad Boy Records and Prior Sentences

His track I’ll Be Missing You notably became the first rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

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Following his trial, Combs was handed a 50-month federal prison sentence alongside a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Circuit Court of Appeals that April, requesting a sentence reduction or a full reversal while arguing that the presiding judge improperly weighed evidence tied to the counts where Combs was found not guilty.

Prison records viewed by reporters indicate that his custody timeline has shifted multiple times since he was admitted to FCI Fort Dix in October 2025. Bureau of Prisons inmate documentation initially pointed toward a release date of May 8, 2028, before moving through various dates in early 2028 prior to settling on March 2, 2028. Representatives stated that they are never given any explanation for how the Bureau of Prisons calculates or adjusts these projected timelines.

Recent Institutional Scrutiny and Disciplinary Housing

Recent months inside the facility have also brought scrutiny over daily living conditions and disciplinary measures. Inmates assigned to the special housing unit at Fort Dix are reportedly confined to their cells for at least 23 hours a day. Reports published by NBC News cited former inmates detailing allegations that Combs had access to contraband cellphones and alcohol, and that he spent thousands of dollars monthly to pay fellow inmates for cleaning, laundry, and special meals.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hospitalized for head injury

Combs’ spokesperson downplayed those allegations in statements to the press, asserting that media coverage had trivialized ordinary prison routines into news stories.

Despite the unfolding developments behind bars, representatives maintain that the artist remains centered on his legal defense. Discussing his client’s internal outlook during confinement, Engelmayer pointed out that Combs is pouring his energy into the legal challenge, reflecting on his past, and seeking out methods for personal growth and betterment.