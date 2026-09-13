Diogo Jota chants: Cristiano Ronaldo demands lifetime bans for fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged the Saudi Pro League to issue lifetime stadium bans after Al-Taawoun supporters targeted Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves with offensive chants mocking the tragic death of his close friend and former teammate, Diogo Jota, during a match on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The Chants and Ruben Neves’ Reaction at Al Taawoun Club Stadium

The controversy unfolded during a Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday, September 12, 2026, where Al-Hilal secured a 6-0 victory away against Al-Taawoun Club Stadium. While midfielder Ruben Neves stood over a free-kick near the home supporters, sections of the crowd began repeatedly shouting Jota, Jota, Jota in an apparent bid to provoke him.

Footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms. In the video, Neves can be seen sarcastically applauding the section of the stand where the chants originated, before pointing toward the sky and gesturing toward his eyes. Following the final whistle, the Al-Hilal player offered a sharp, pointed remark to journalists passing through the media zone.

“I just hope they don’t go to pray later after what they did.” Ruben Neves, Al-Hilal midfielder, via BBC Sport and multiple outlets

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Call for Lifetime Stadium Bans

The circulating footage drew a swift and severe condemnation from Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who took to Instagram to demand absolute accountability from league authorities. Ronaldo, a national teammate of Neves and a former international colleague of the late Jota, argued that such behavior crosses an unacceptable line.

Jorge Mendes Triggers Chelsea Transfer Domino Effect with €40M Juventus Target

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.” Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr forward and Portugal international, via Goal.com and BBC Sport

A Deep Personal Bond: The Friendship Between Neves and Jota

The hostility of the chants carried profound personal weight for Neves, given his exceptionally close relationship with Diogo Jota. Jota tragically passed away in July 2025 at the age of 28 alongside his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva, following a car crash in the Spanish province of Zamora. Born just four months apart, Neves and Jota shared a lifelong bond that spanned youth international football for Portugal, stints at Porto, and a 2017 transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers, where they helped propel the English club into the Premier League.

Photo: OneFootball

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Marry at Home in $50M Diamonds

Photo: BBC

Their families lived near each other in Wolverhampton, and their close-knit relationship continued long after their professional paths diverged. Following Jota’s passing, Neves served as a pallbearer at his funeral, tattooed an image of them embracing onto his calf, and inherited Jota’s iconic number 21 shirt for the Portugal national team in August 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Retirement, Says This Season Might Be His Last

Reflecting on that appointment shortly after the tragic loss, then-Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez explained the decision by stating that Neves had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him. With Al-Hilal currently sitting at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings under Simone Inzaghi, league disciplinary bodies face mounting scrutiny over how they will respond to Ronaldo’s demands and the offensive chants directed at one of the country’s high-profile stars.