DirectHop: 1-Gram Hopping Robot Controls Jump Height

Engineers at the University of Washington have developed DirectHop, a roughly 1-gram hopping robot powered directly by an electric motor rather than traditional springs. As futurity.org reported, the prototype can perform multiple sequential hops, jump high enough to clear a standard stair step, and calibrate its height with single-centimeter accuracy.

Key Takeaway on Direct Motor Propulsion Direct Motor Propulsion: By ditching complex mechanical springs and latches, the robot utilizes a tiny electric motor that accelerates quickly enough to power a jump directly, functioning similarly to biological muscle contractions.

By ditching complex mechanical springs and latches, the robot utilizes a tiny electric motor that accelerates quickly enough to power a jump directly, functioning similarly to biological muscle contractions. Variable Jump Calibration: Adjusting the electrical current sent to the motor allows the device to scale its jump height precisely to the centimeter rather than executing a fixed, all-or-nothing release.

Adjusting the electrical current sent to the motor allows the device to scale its jump height precisely to the centimeter rather than executing a fixed, all-or-nothing release. Autonomous Self-Righting: Inspired by box turtles, the prototype can use its internal spooling mechanism to shift its center of gravity and right itself roughly 90% of the time after tumbling upon landing.

Energy Efficiency of Hopping Versus Flying in Miniature Robotics

As skies increasingly crowd with buzzing, hovering, and flitting drones, researchers are looking toward the mechanics of insects and amphibians for more sustainable locomotion. Hopping is nearly two orders of magnitude more energy-efficient than flying. Translating this biological efficiency into engineering could allow small, simple robot swarms to explore dangerous or remote environments far more cheaply than traditional flying drones.

Potential field applications include detecting gas leaks in industrial oil refineries, monitoring water and fertilizer usage across large agricultural farms, or conducting low-cost planetary exploration. Sawyer Fuller, a University of Washington associate professor of mechanical engineering, identified the three historic bottlenecks of this field.

Photo: washington.edu

Engineering DirectHop Without Spring-Loaded Exoskeletons

Most conventional hopping robots are modeled after spring-loaded insects like fleas, which compress and release parts of their exoskeletons to leap up to 50 times their own body height. However, as newswise.com reported, spring and latch systems create an all-or-nothing actuation profile that makes calibrating exact jump distances exceptionally difficult at small scales. DirectHop solves this limitation by eliminating the spring entirely.

The robot consists of a miniature electric motor attached to a small vertical tower via a length of fishing line. When the motor accelerates, it spools the line rapidly, hoisting itself and the surrounding tower structure into the air. As the motor ascends, three hinged legs extend downward to keep the assembly aligned with the robot’s singular foot. To manage the inevitable turbulence of landing, the research team integrated a protective roll cage around the prototype.

DirectHop Prototype Specifications and Performance Metrics Metric Specification Biological Comparison Mass Approximately 1 gram Comparable to a large insect Jump Calibration Single-centimeter accuracy Adjustable via electrical current modulation Self-Righting Rate 90% success rate post-landing Inspired by box turtle shell geometry Locomotion Efficiency ~2 orders of magnitude more efficient than flight Matches insect and amphibian biomechanics

Overcoming Current Prototype Limitations and Future Autonomy

Despite its precision, the current DirectHop prototype operates with notable technical constraints. Power is supplied externally via tethered wires, and the device currently lacks onboard directional steering, relying instead on random positional twitching. Hanquan (John) Wang, a University of Washington graduate research assistant in mechanical engineering, and Sawyer Fuller are actively developing solutions to achieve complete operational autonomy.

Photo: newswise.com

Planned upgrades include integrating onboard solar cells and miniature batteries for untethered power, incorporating a vibration motor to rotate the machine in place, and adding tiny retractable feet to dynamically alter hop angles. Ultimately, the research team aims to deploy an onboard camera and microprocessors to execute fully autonomous stair climbing. With mass-produced components projected to cost approximately $10 per unit, researchers suggest that deploying swarms of 100 to 1,000 semidisposable robots could allow collective task completion even if individual units fail or become disabled in the field.

Fuller and his team presented DirectHop at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems.