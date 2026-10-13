Dodgers Considering Benching Struggling Shohei Ohtani in NLCS

Following a 7-4 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted the team is considering benching struggling superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s postseason OPS has plummeted to .411 after an 0-for-4 night.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Designated Hitter Value: Fantasy managers and daily fantasy sports players should monitor Dodgers lineups closely; inserting rookie Josue De Paula into the DH spot shifts production.

Fantasy managers and daily fantasy sports players should monitor Dodgers lineups closely; inserting rookie Josue De Paula into the DH spot shifts production. Futures Market Adjustment: Los Angeles falling into a 2-0 series hole against Milwaukee has impacted World Series odds and pennant futures.

Los Angeles falling into a 2-0 series hole against Milwaukee has impacted World Series odds and pennant futures. Prop Betting Shifts: Ohtani’s strikeout props and hit-parlays require adjustment given his current 3-for-20 postseason slump and right-arm and knee limitations.

The Slump That Forced a Radical Postseason Decision

“Yeah, I mean obviously it hasn’t been good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told The Athletic following Monday’s loss. “He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it. I’ll have that conversation with him tomorrow.”

According to reporting from Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, benching Ohtani requires more than just a manager-player dialogue. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is also included in the decision-making apparatus. The 32-year-old designated hitter finished Game 2 going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, lowering his postseason batting average to .150 and his on-base percentage to .261 over his last 20 at-bats. Ohtani’s night included an elevated fastball chase against Logan Henderson, a soft grounder to third, a checked-swing bat toss against JoJo Romero, and a ninth-inning fly ball to Aaron Ashby.

Ohtani has been seen hitting in the batting cage, sending balls to the stratosphere and putting a hole in the dome at American Family Field. Ohtani has failed to record an RBI or a home run this postseason, with his last long ball coming back on August 18. His regular-season numbers already reflected this downward trajectory, finishing with 30 home runs and an .889 OPS—a stark departure from his averages of 51 long balls and a 1.037 OPS over the previous three seasons.

Weighing the Historical Context and Potential Lineup Shifts

The Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 facing a 2-0 deficit against the Milwaukee Brewers. Only one team in Major League Baseball history—Roberts’ Boston Red Sox squad in the 2004 American League Championship Series—has ever successfully come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

If the Dodgers bench Ohtani for Game 3—when the Brewers will start left-hander Robert Gasser—rookie Josue De Paula stands as the primary candidate to fill the designated hitter vacancy. The 21-year-old outfielder has a 1.081 OPS over 42 plate appearances. De Paula has yet to make a start, but has pinch-hit on three separate occasions, walking in two of those, including one of those walks sparking a Game 4 rally and series clincher in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers Analyst Thinks Shohei Ohtani Should Be Shut Down! – Heavy Hitters with Jerry Hairston Jr.

Metric / Stat Shohei Ohtani (2026 Postseason) Josue De Paula (2026 Small Sample) Playoff Batting Average .150 (3-for-20) N/A (Pinch-hit specialist) On-Base Percentage .261 .500 (Postseason) / 1.081 OPS (MLB) Postseason Strikeouts 7 N/A Current Status Active DH / Under evaluation Top prospect / Primary replacement option

As Roberts acknowledged to reporters, the team is forced to weigh the intimidation of Ohtani’s name in the batter’s box against the cold reality of production. With the Brewers bullpen shutting down Los Angeles hitters—including five perfect innings in Game 2—the reigning World Series champions must decide whether protecting their superstar’s pride outweighs the desperate need for an offensive spark.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.