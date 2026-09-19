Dominique Vallée Leads 5th Quebec Ice and Snow Sailing Event

The World Ice and Snow Sailing Championships are heading to the frozen expanse of Lake Saint-Pierre in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, from February 5 to 14, 2027. Organized by the Club Multivoile 4 Saisons and sanctioned by the World Ice and Snow Sailing Association (WISSA), the event will showcase extreme winter wind sports across three high-speed disciplines.

The Venue: Lake Saint-Pierre Transforms Into an Ice-Sailing Arena

When winter locks the St. Lawrence River’s widening at Lake Saint-Pierre in ice, it creates a massive, windswept playground. Dominique Vallée, chief instructor at Club Multivoile 4 Saisons and a 2007 Pan American Games gold medalist in water windsurfing, is leading the competition’s direction. According to Vallée, the upcoming event expects to draw between 120 and 200 competitors, with a strong contingent of local Quebec athletes ready to face international contenders.

Here is the kicker: these athletes aren’t just coasting along the ice. They are capturing brutal winter gales to achieve breathtaking velocities. Normand McGuire, a seasoned kite competitor and regular participant in the global meet, notes that top-tier Quebec athletes like Christian Labbé have clocked speeds up to 120 km/h in kite sailing. For veterans like McGuire, who has competed in nearly every championship since the event last visited Lake Saint-Pierre in 2006, the frozen lake offers both unmatched scenic beauty and serious racing terrain.

The Bottom Line

Dates & Location: The World Ice and Snow Sailing Championships run from February 5 to 14, 2027, on the frozen Lake Saint-Pierre in Trois-Rivières.

The World Ice and Snow Sailing Championships run from February 5 to 14, 2027, on the frozen Lake Saint-Pierre in Trois-Rivières. The Disciplines: Athletes will compete across three high-speed categories: kite, wing, and ice sled.

Athletes will compete across three high-speed categories: kite, wing, and ice sled. Expected Turnout: Event leadership anticipates 120 to 200 participants, blending local talent with global competitors.

High-Speed Disciplines and Local Stakeholders

Athletes at the 2027 championships will test their skills across three distinct, visually striking disciplines: kite, wing, and ice sled. Each category demands acute technical precision and absolute mastery of the local wind patterns. But the logistics of bringing an international sporting event of this scale to central Quebec require a coordinated front across regional tourism and sports federations.

The event is a collaborative effort involving the Club Multivoile 4 Saisons, Voile Québec under general director Aurélie Aïm Tuil, the Fédération québécoise de kite led by director general Sébastien Gilbert-Corlay, the City of Trois-Rivières, and Innovation et développement économique Trois-Rivières, represented by tourism coordinator Daniel Rioux. By anchoring the event in Trois-Rivières, organizers are leaning into the region’s winter identity, turning a frozen natural asset into a hub for international extreme sports culture.

Event Detail Specification Event Name World Ice and Snow Sailing Championships (WISSA) Host Location Lake Saint-Pierre, Trois-Rivières, Quebec Dates February 5 – 14, 2027 Host Organization Club Multivoile 4 Saisons Core Disciplines Kite, Wing, Ice Sled Expected Attendance 120 to 200 participants

Veteran Competitors Chase Global Podiums

Age is merely a metric when the wind takes over. Normand McGuire, who competed at age 61 in 2025 and secured a fourth-place overall finish, is eyeing the absolute top of the podium for the upcoming Trois-Rivières races. His history with the event stretches back decades, including a memorable performance in 2015 where he outpaced the entire international field save for a single Russian competitor.

With past editions having previously touched down on the exact same waters in 2006, the return to Lake Saint-Pierre feels like a homecoming for North America’s elite ice sailors. As Vallée points out, the majestic winter landscape provides a stunning backdrop for what promises to be a masterclass in wind-powered velocity.

Cultural Resonance and the Winter Tourism Economy

Whether you are tracking the leaderboards for a glimpse of podium sweeps or simply marveling at the sheer physics of a 120 km/h ice kite run, Lake Saint-Pierre is set to command the global winter sports spotlight.