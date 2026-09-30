Doña Ana County lifts flood evacuations for four communities

Doña Ana County officials have officially lifted evacuation orders for the agricultural communities of Salem, Hatch, Garfield, and Placitas following intense storms and severe flash flood threats in southern New Mexico. Late Tuesday night, emergency management confirmed that conditions had improved sufficiently to allow residents to return home, though a strict evacuation notice remains in place for Rincon due to persistent standing floodwaters. The emergency response centered heavily around structural concerns at the McLeod Dam, locally known as the Garfield dam, which faced severe pressure and a minor piping failure before authorities deployed mitigation measures.

The severe weather emergency began unfolding on Tuesday afternoon when the National Weather Service issued urgent warnings for residents in low-lying areas to seek higher ground. Operators of the McLeod Dam northwest of Hatch reported an imminent failure threat, prompting Doña Ana County to activate its multi-tiered emergency procedures. County Commission Chairman Manny Sanchez visited the region as the Rio Grande reached its banks near Rincon, noting the area was hit hard by the relentless downpour. Interim County Manager Stephen Lopez addressed the potential dam failure warning early on, while county spokesperson Ariana Parra later confirmed at 8:30 p.m. that a very small piping failure had been successfully mitigated. Pumps were immediately routed to the structure to pump water downstream and alleviate pressure, preventing catastrophic overtopping.

Evacuation Progression and Shelter Operations

Throughout Tuesday, Doña Ana County utilized a structured "Ready, Set, Go" framework to guide residents through rapidly worsening weather conditions. Initial notices strongly encouraged residents in Salem, Garfield, and Rincon to prepare GO bags containing essential medications, identification, and important documents. As conditions deteriorated around 7:25 p.m., the county issued an evacuation order for Hatch residents, encouraging them to use Interstate 25 as their primary evacuation route. Placitas followed with an evacuation order just minutes later at 7:47 p.m.

To support displaced families, authorities established emergency shelters at the Radium Springs Community Resource Center located at 12060 Lindbeck Rd., and the Doña Ana Community Resource Center at 5745 Ledesma Dr. The American Red Cross provided vital services at these sites. Furthermore, the U.S. Border Patrol assisted agencies at evacuation sites, clarifying on social media that agents were not conducting immigration enforcement during the crisis. Communities like Garfield, Rincon, and Salem—housing populations ranging from approximately 100 to under 1,000 residents—faced temporary displacement alongside Hatch, which holds between 1,500 and 1,600 residents.

Current Safety Hazards and Ongoing Road Closures

While the lifting of evacuation orders for Salem, Hatch, Garfield, and Placitas brings relief to residents, local authorities emphasize that the region remains hazardous. According to Doña Ana County officials, individuals returning to their properties must exercise extreme caution due to lingering flooding, debris, damaged roads, and compromised bridges. Residents are explicitly advised to avoid driving through flooded roadways or around barricades and to steer clear of damaged drainage channels.

Photo: abqjournal.com

The severe weather caused widespread infrastructure disruption across the Hatch Valley. The National Weather Service El Paso station reported rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches, while a Rio Grande gauge near Rincon measured 10.8 feet with a flow rate of 6,250 cubic feet per second. Consequently, several vital regional thoroughfares experienced temporary closures, including NM Highway 185 between Fort Selden and Angostura, NM Highway 140 in Rincon, and NM Highway 187 between Salem and Garfield. A flood warning remained active for the area through early Wednesday morning as emergency work continued.

The evacuation order for Rincon remains strictly enforced as public safety agencies, public works crews, and community partners monitor standing water levels and structural safety. Officials urge all community members to continue monitoring official Doña Ana County communication channels and public safety social media pages for real-time updates as recovery operations progress.