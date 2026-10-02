DonAlt Plans Ethereum Liquidation Near $3,000 According to U.Today

Cryptocurrency analyst DonAlt plans to liquidate the majority of his Ethereum holdings near the 3,000 dollar threshold, following an acquisition executed in mid-August at 1,878 dollars, according to U.Today.

The August Entry and Immediate Exit Strategy

U.Today reported that DonAlt intends to ignore intermediate short-term price volatility while maintaining this specific ceiling for profit-taking, driven by an assessment that technical resistance on the weekly chart has largely cleared.

“Ignore everything and hold,” was the framing noted by U.Today regarding his broader stance on the asset’s trajectory prior to the targeted exit zone.

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Diverging Price Projections and Historical Precedents

While the exit strategy centers on the 3,000 dollar mark, secondary charting analysis highlighted by U.Today points to an intermediate technical goal of 4,000 dollars, with a long-term horizon extending to 10,000 dollars, provided the asset successfully flips the 2,300 to 2,700 dollar range into a confirmed support zone.

The Daily Hodl reported separate commentary from an August 23 post on X, where DonAlt stated that 4,000 dollars served as an official target, with potential for a push toward 10,000 dollars if market strength persisted from a spot price of 2,419 dollars. This commentary from late August contrasts with the specific execution threshold of 3,000 dollars reported elsewhere.

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U.Today also contextualized these crypto projections by revisiting historical forecasts for Ripple, noting that between 2024 and 2025, DonAlt anticipated XRP moving from the 0.50 to 0.70 dollar range up to 3.50 and 3.66 dollars, though a more ambitious long-term target of 6.90 dollars was not reached.

Broader Market Data and Closing Context

However, direct spot market metrics for Ethereum showed a closing price of 2,706.39 dollars on October 1, according to historical data from Investing.com. Market analysts note that a single daily close cannot definitively confirm a broader structural trend reversal or validate the clearing of higher resistance levels without sustained volume.

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