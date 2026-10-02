DonAlt Plans Ethereum Liquidation Near $3,000 According to U.Today

Cryptocurrency analyst DonAlt plans to liquidate the majority of his Ethereum holdings near the 3,000 dollar threshold, following an acquisition executed in mid-August at 1,878 dollars, according to U.Today.
The August Entry and Immediate Exit Strategy
U.Today reported that DonAlt intends to ignore intermediate short-term price volatility while maintaining this specific ceiling for profit-taking, driven by an assessment that technical resistance on the weekly chart has largely cleared.
“Ignore everything and hold,” was the framing noted by U.Today regarding his broader stance on the asset’s trajectory prior to the targeted exit zone.
Diverging Price Projections and Historical Precedents
While the exit strategy centers on the 3,000 dollar mark, secondary charting analysis highlighted by U.Today points to an intermediate technical goal of 4,000 dollars, with a long-term horizon extending to 10,000 dollars, provided the asset successfully flips the 2,300 to 2,700 dollar range into a confirmed support zone.
The Daily Hodl reported separate commentary from an August 23 post on X, where DonAlt stated that 4,000 dollars served as an official target, with potential for a push toward 10,000 dollars if market strength persisted from a spot price of 2,419 dollars. This commentary from late August contrasts with the specific execution threshold of 3,000 dollars reported elsewhere.
U.Today also contextualized these crypto projections by revisiting historical forecasts for Ripple, noting that between 2024 and 2025, DonAlt anticipated XRP moving from the 0.50 to 0.70 dollar range up to 3.50 and 3.66 dollars, though a more ambitious long-term target of 6.90 dollars was not reached.
Broader Market Data and Closing Context
However, direct spot market metrics for Ethereum showed a closing price of 2,706.39 dollars on October 1, according to historical data from Investing.com. Market analysts note that a single daily close cannot definitively confirm a broader structural trend reversal or validate the clearing of higher resistance levels without sustained volume.
SpaceX Launches Google AI Chips for Orbital Data Center Testing
SpaceX is sending Google’s artificial intelligence semiconductor hardware into space orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter-18 mission, as reported by CoinGape on October 2. This flight serves as the inaugural space-based test for Project Suncatcher, an initiative by Alphabet Inc. aimed at investigating the viability of orbital AI data center networks, with Google testing tensor processing unit hardware powered by consistent solar radiation in low Earth orbit. Google executive Travis Beals stated regarding the undertaking,
The first launch is a process to check what is operating normally and where the failure points are, and we will use the results from this mission to guide future Project Suncatcher tests. Amid these developments, SpaceX stock has been consolidating near 150 dollars after encountering resistance above 153 dollars, with the 149.7 to 150 dollar area functioning as a primary support line while a recovery past 151 dollars could trigger a retest of resistance levels at 152.1 dollars and from 153.4 to 153.7 dollars, while experts suggest space-based data centers could emerge as a medium-to-long-term solution to relieve pressure on terrestrial power grids despite technical challenges like space radiation shielding and extreme temperatures.