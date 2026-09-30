Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Study on Young Men and Sexual Violence

Almost two in five men under the age of 25 in Ireland believe rape victims bear partial responsibility if they consumed alcohol or drugs, exposing a stark generational and gender divide in attitudes toward sexual violence revealed in new research.

A Generational Chasm in Public Perception

The findings, released by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) from its second annual national study, paint a deeply concerning picture of how young men view sexual assault. While only 15 per cent of adults overall believe that an intoxicated victim is partially responsible for being raped, that figure skyrockets to 37 per cent among men aged 18 to 24. Among women in the same young demographic, the number sits at 25 per cent.

Conducted between August 31st and September 11th among 1,036 adults, the survey exposes a pervasive undercurrent of scepticism. This cynicism cuts across the broader population at rates between 10 per cent and 20 per cent, but it concentrates heavily among young males. When asked about the veracity of claims, 48 per cent of young men believe there are “a lot” of false rape allegations made in Ireland, compared to just 19 per cent of adults overall.

The statistical gulf stretches even wider when examining extreme viewpoints. For instance, the gap between the youngest cohort and older demographics is vast: 48 per cent of men aged 18 to 24 buy into the prevalence of false claims, contrasting sharply with just 8 per cent of women aged 65 and over.

Demands for Evidentiary Burdens Outside the Courtroom

Scepticism among young men extends directly into how they evaluate whether a crime has actually occurred. A third of young men surveyed (34 per cent) stated that a rape allegation should not be believed unless it results in a guilty verdict in court. A nearly identical proportion (31 per cent) maintain that the victim must have reported the incident to gardaí to be deemed credible. By contrast, only 12 per cent of the general adult population hold these restrictive views.

Photo: rte.ie

Furthermore, 40 per cent of young men surveyed believe that the media exaggerates the scale of rape and sexual violence, contrasting with a national average of 15 per cent. Fourteen per cent of young men explicitly stated they would doubt someone who disclosed being raped while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This erosion of trust translates directly into how victims navigate the aftermath of trauma. According to the DRCC data, only 17 per cent of those who have experienced rape reported the crime to the gardaí. Just 22 per cent sought medical treatment, and 28 per cent accessed counselling or other support services. Alarmingly, 41 per cent told only a friend or family member, while nearly one in five (19 per cent) kept the experience entirely to themselves.

The Amplification of Harmful Narratives Online

Addressing the root causes of these attitudes requires looking at the digital ecosystem. Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, DRCC Chief Executive Rachel Morrogh pointed directly to the failure of regulatory frameworks to keep pace with digital platforms.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

“I think that many of these views were allowed to be amplified and pushed at young men because regulation of online spaces hasn’t come close to keeping pace with the speed of technology, and that is at a great cost to society as a whole, but particularly to young men and young people,” Morrogh said during her broadcast interview.

Morrogh noted that many young men feel alienated from conversations regarding sexual violence, often assuming the dialogue is not meant for them. The data reflects this cultural friction: 82 per cent of adults identify the fear of not being believed as the primary barrier preventing survivors from seeking help. Meanwhile, fewer than one in four adults (22 per cent) believe victims are treated fairly by the Irish justice system, and less than half (43 per cent) believe Ireland allows victims to speak openly about their experiences—a figure dropping to 38 per cent among women.

Pathways Toward Positive Masculinity

Faced with these figures, the DRCC is shifting its strategic approach toward direct engagement rather than outright condemnation. Next year, the organisation plans to launch a pilot programme aimed at working directly with young men to foster concepts of positive masculinity.

“We need to engage them. We need to listen to their concerns, involve them in the conversation, and help them understand the realities of sexual violence without making them feel blamed or accused,” Morrogh stated on RTÉ. Emphasising that societal norms are not immutable, she added, “Attitudes aren’t fixed. People can change their attitudes, and previous generations have changed their views on many social issues over time.”

As advocacy groups prepare to roll out these targeted educational interventions, the findings serve as a stark reminder that combating sexual violence requires dismantling the deeply ingrained prejudices festering quietly among the next generation.