Dunedin Wins Gold at US International Awards

Dunedin has captured the gold award for best city promotion at the 2026 US International Awards for a showreel titled Dunedin – Auditioning Now. Outshining hundreds of international competitors, the New Zealand city’s film office leveraged its diverse urban and natural landscapes to attract worldwide production interest.

The Bottom Line

Production Momentum: Enterprise Dunedin reports a steady influx of filming inquiries, anchored this week by an active big-budget international television commercial shoot in the city.

Enterprise Dunedin reports a steady influx of filming inquiries, anchored this week by an active big-budget international television commercial shoot in the city. Festival Circuit: Beyond its Cannes and US International Awards victories, the promotional video has secured official selections in Portugal and Zagreb for later in 2026.

Showcasing a Versatile Urban Canvas on the Global Stage

Founded in 2010, the competition that recognized Dunedin’s promotional prowess has matured into a premier international showcase for corporate media and city marketing. This year’s cycle drew 253 entries spanning 38 distinct countries, making the competition fierce for municipal tourist boards vying for international screen production dollars. Stefan Roesch, Enterprise Dunedin’s film office co-ordinator and the video’s producer, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project. “The reaction to the showreel has been amazing,” Roesch noted regarding the global reception.

The winning concept hinges on Dunedin’s striking geographical and architectural contrasts. Rather than relying on standard, sun-drenched beach tropes typical of regional tourism campaigns, the production embraces the city’s multifaceted identity. “Dunedin has so many locations, from wild beaches to high country hills, and Victorian streets to gritty, industrial zones,” Roesch explained. “It was a lot of fun working with James to showcase what the city could be.”

Metric / Detail Campaign / Event Data Global Submissions 253 productions Countries Represented 38 nations Key Awards Won Cannes (Gold), 2026 US International Awards (Best City Promotion) Upcoming Screenings Festival selections in Portugal and Zagreb (2026)

Translating Festival Gold into Active Production Pipelines

For municipal film offices, international accolades are ultimately a means to an economic end. Enterprise Dunedin confirmed that the festival circuit success—which includes upcoming screenings in Portugal and Zagreb later this year—is already yielding tangible dividends. A steady stream of filming inquiries is currently hitting the local office, coinciding with a big-budget international television commercial actively shooting across the city this week.

“Dunedin is a great place for production companies, and it is good to see more requests coming through,” Roesch stated, emphasizing the local infrastructure designed to welcome incoming studios. The Dunedin – Auditioning Now project was specifically engineered to spotlight this operational readiness. “The city has many faces and I think Dunedin – Auditioning Now really captured this. We have so much talent in the city to support crews while they are here, and we really try our best to partner with them, making everything go as smoothly as we can. It is great to see the city on screens big and small across the world.”