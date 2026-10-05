Dynasty Warriors 2 Remastered Tops Local Retail Charts

Dynasty Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends Remastered secured the top spot on the charts, gamelife.tw reported. The remaster capitalized on Unreal Engine 5 to revamp the 2001 classic’s combat systems across multiple platforms.

Classic Dynasty Warriors Remaster Captures Top Sales Spots

The release of Dynasty Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends Remastered dominated the local retail charts by locking down two of the top three positions. Gamers on Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, and personal computers drove the title to number one. Meanwhile, Nintendo’s second-generation console version of the hack-and-slash title captured the number three spot.

The historical action game drops players into ancient China to fight through hordes of enemy soldiers using updated combat mechanics. Developer Omega Force rendered the battlefield environments in Unreal Engine 5, modernizing character models for more than 40 playable warlords.

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Ace Combat 8 and Minecraft Dungeons 2 Round Out the Top Four

Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat 8: Wings of Saifu claimed the number two position on retail charts for Nintendo’s unannounced successor console, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The flight simulation title lets players pilot fighter jets through dogfights. Gamers use a variety of aerial weapons to complete missions across immersive operational environments.

Mojang’s Minecraft Dungeons 2 secured the fourth position on the multi-format sales ranking. The block-based action role-playing game tasks users with surviving high-risk encounters and dungeon crawls alongside allies. The title brings new locations and adversarial groups to the dungeon-crawling spin-off series.

Retro Revivals and Life Simulations Fill Out the Rest of the Charts

Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword debuted at number five, following Miyamoto Musashi through an Edo-period Kyoto overrun by Genma demons. Nintendo’s Fire Emblem: Thousand Threads took the sixth spot on the publisher’s upcoming hardware platform. The strategy title centers around the annual Dagusion Grand Sword Fighting Festival.

Rhythm game Rhythm Heaven: Miracle Star landed at number seven for the original Nintendo Switch, featuring music produced by Tsunku. Strategy role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 claimed eighth place with its turn-based combat and real-time defensive reactions. Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition reappeared on the charts at number nine following port announcements. Finally, Game Freak and Omega Force’s life simulation project Pokémon Pokopia closed out the top ten at retail.