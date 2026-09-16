Edvin Törnblom Cast as Jack in Swedish Musical Comedy Titanique

Swedish comedian and television host Edvin Törnblom will star as Jack Dawson in the upcoming Stockholm musical comedy Titanique, a parody of James Cameron’s 1997 film. Set to premiere on January 15 next year, at the Stockholm Stock Exchange, the production marks Törnblom’s first musical role, following years of vocal training.

The Bottom Line:

The Star Role: Edvin Törnblom steps into Leonardo DiCaprio’s shoes as Jack Dawson in the Swedish staging of the parody.

Edvin Törnblom steps into Leonardo DiCaprio’s shoes as Jack Dawson in the Swedish staging of the parody. The Creative Team: Edward af Sillén handles the Swedish translation and directs the production, which features a live stage band and a cast.

Edward af Sillén handles the Swedish translation and directs the production, which features a live stage band and a cast. The Musical Premise: The show weaves Céline Dion’s songs into a humorous retelling of the voyage, featuring a fictionalized version of the pop diva herself.

Stepping Aboard the Parody Phenomenon

The theatrical phenomenon known as Titanique is officially making landfall in Sweden. According to reporting by Sveriges Radio, Edvin Törnblom has locked down the lead of Jack Dawson. For Törnblom, landing a primary role in a musical is a pivot into live stage performance.

Törnblom acknowledged the magnitude of the assignment in an interview with TT, noting, “It’s a huge challenge. There are big shoes to fill and it’s both exciting and scary.” Rather than playing the romantic tragedy straight, Törnblom intends to use the satirical nature of the parody format to poke fun at the original. “Everyone has their own relationship to DiCaprio’s role as Jack Dawson, and that can also be used and played on,” Törnblom explained.

Preparing for the vocal demands of a live musical has required a dedicated off-stage regimen. Törnblom revealed that he has spent the last couple of years taking singing lessons, with plans to ramp up instruction ahead of the January premiere. He is also banking on mentorship from seasoned musical artists sharing the billing.

From Broadway to Stockholm: The Creative Mechanics

Originally developed as a send-up of the maritime disaster and James Cameron’s cinematic masterpiece, Titanique previously performed on both Broadway and in London’s West End, picking up two prizes at the 2025 Olivier Awards. Bringing the energy of the show to Stockholm requires a localized vision, a task entrusted to director and translator Edward af Sillén.

Af Sillén promises a production tailored specifically to local pop-culture sensibilities. “Everyone who loves Céline Dion and who loves the film will laugh their heads off,” af Sillén stated, adding that even skeptics will find plenty to enjoy. “Even those who love to hate ‘Titanic’ will get their fill.”

The narrative framing of the musical relies on a framing device: a fictionalized, over-the-top version of Céline Dion crashes the production to recount the “true” story of what really happened aboard the ship. This meta-narrative opens the door for high-energy musical numbers.

Production Element Details & Cast Swedish Premiere Date January 15 next year Venue Stockholm Stock Exchange, Stockholm Key Creative Edward af Sillén (Translation & Direction) Principal Cast Edvin Törnblom (Jack), Alma Bengtsson (Rose), Linda Olsson (Céline Dion), alongside Hanna Hedlund, Kim Sulocki, Anton Lundqvist, Martin Redhe Nord, and Kayo Shekoni

A Local Twist on Global Pop Anthems

The Swedish staging leans into localized theatrical humor while retaining the core musical catalog. Backed by a live band on stage, the cast will belt out Dion anthems like “My Heart Will Go On” and “All by Myself.”

One particular sequence in the Swedish adaptation is engineered to generate buzz. Af Sillén highlighted a scene constructed around Céline Dion’s duet with Tommy Körberg. In this theatrical riff, the staging mirrors Körberg’s tendency to belt over the superstar. “Tommy Körberg starts wailing and completely sings over Céline Dion,” af Sillén noted of the comedic bit.

Photo: swedenherald.com

With an ensemble cast that includes Alma Bengtsson as Rose, Linda Olsson as the narrator-diva Céline Dion, and supporting turns from Hanna Hedlund, Kim Sulocki, Anton Lundqvist, Martin Redhe Nord, and Kayo Shekoni, the production is banking on audience interaction. “There will be plenty of opportunities for improvisation, sing-alongs and interaction between the actors and the audience,” af Sillén said, framing the show as a wacky night out.

As rehearsals ramp up for the January 15 opening, theatergoers and comedy fans alike will be watching to see how Törnblom translates his comedic timing onto a live musical stage. Will this cast pull off the theatrical iceberg dodge, or will the satire sink under its own ambitions? Jump into the comments below to share whether you’ll be booking a ticket for this pop-culture voyage.