Egypt Squad Announced for AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Salah Returns, Ali Mahmoud Called Up

Egypt national team head coach Hossam Hassan has named his squad for the opening matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and South Sudan, featuring first-time call-up Ali Mahmoud and goalkeeper Abdel Aziz Al-Balouti, while Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet,” and Yasser Ibrahim miss out through injury.

Fantasy & Market Impact Disciplinary Watch: Marwan Attia is suspended for the Angola fixture due to a carry-over ban from the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, opening up a pivot role in defensive midfield.

Decoding the Squad Selection: New Faces and Injury Crises

The Pharaohs kick off their quest for a continental crown on September 25, hosting Angola in Cairo before traveling to face South Sudan. But the tactical whiteboard looks a bit different this week. According to team management, the squad has been forced to adapt to an injury list that sidelines influential winger Trezeguet, Yasser Ibrahim, and goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

To plug the gaps, technical staff turned to domestic depth. Al Ahly player Ali Mahmoud earns his maiden senior team selection alongside Bank Al Ahly shot-stopper Abdel Aziz Al-Balouti. Yet, the core skeleton of the side remains remarkably stable, carrying over the foundational tactical structure from their recent World Cup 2026 campaign.

But the tape tells a different story regarding squad balance. The absence of Marwan Attia for the opener—stemming from a two-match suspension handed down by CAF following the 2025 tournament in Morocco—forces a temporary structural shift in the midfield press.

Upcoming Fixtures and Schedule Density

The September window represents an intense tactical testing ground for Egypt’s technical staff. Following the doubleheader of competitive qualifiers, the squad will pivot to an international friendly against South Africa on October 4.

Date Opponent Fixture Type Location September 25 Angola AFCON 2027 Qualifier Cairo, Egypt Late September South Sudan AFCON 2027 Qualifier Away October 4 South Africa International Friendly Neutral/TBD

Managing player load across this dense calendar will define Egypt’s success. With key contributors recovering from knocks, squad depth will be tested immediately. The inclusion of emerging talents alongside seasoned anchors like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush provides the necessary tactical flexibility to navigate both low-block defensive units in regional qualifiers and high-pressing opponents on the horizon.

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