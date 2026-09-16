Eliana Moreno Engaged to Robert Barrientos Before Fatal LA Helicopter Crash

NBC4 Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 aerial reporter Eliana Moreno was killed on Tuesday, September 15, when the station’s news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles. Moreno, 38, had been engaged to her partner, Robert Barrientos, for less than a year prior to the tragedy, having proudly announced her engagement through social media on October 28, 2025.

Tragic Crash During Aerial Coverage in Chatsworth

The fatal accident occurred while Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were aboard NewsChopper 4, operated by Angel City Air Inc. According to reports from NBC and other outlets, the crew was covering a separate fatal traffic accident involving a Metro bus and an SUV that had occurred a couple of blocks away in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood. The helicopter encountered trouble and smashed into a parking lot situated between two warehouses, igniting a massive blaze.

In addition to Moreno and Marciniw, a third victim on the ground was killed. Authorities subsequently identified the pedestrian as 29-year-old Edy Gutierrez Mejia.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressed the heavy toll of the incident, stating, “Losing five Angelenos is very painful. And I know this community of Chatsworth, hit hard, will be grieving for some time.” California Governor Gavin Newsom shared messages of support for the victims’ families and expressed gratitude to the emergency responders who rushed to the scene of both accidents.

A Dedicated Career in the Skies

Moreno, who was known to her Instagram followers and viewers as “Eli in the Heli,” had nurtured an ambition to work as a television news reporter since she was 11 years old. A native of Tustin, California, she graduated from Chapman University in 2010 with dual degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. Before joining NBC and Telemundo, she built her career working for local stations including KCAL 9 and KCBS 2.

Photo: nypost.com

Since joining Angel City Air in September 2010, Moreno established herself as a fixture of Southern California broadcast journalism, frequently reporting live from the air on high-stakes breaking news events such as police pursuits, severe brush fires, and major traffic incidents. Her work garnered significant industry recognition, including a Radio Television Digital News Association award in 2022 for her aerial reporting on a deadly crash in Windsor Hills.

Colleagues and network executives offered widespread tributes following confirmation of her death. In an online statement, Telemundo expressed profound grief, noting: “Eliana Moreno was a wonderful human being. Her professionalism was impressive. Everyone who worked with her knew she was—without a doubt—the best airborne reporter in all of Los Angeles.”

Personal Milestones and Ongoing Investigation

Outside of her demanding career in news broadcasting, Moreno frequently shared personal milestones with her community online. Following her engagement to Robert Barrientos during a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2025, the couple continued to share active lifestyle updates. In May, Moreno completed the Orange County half marathon in under two hours alongside Barrientos, achieving the feat after setting a New Year’s resolution to run just a single mile despite managing asthma.

Federal authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Personnel from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration arrived on Wednesday, September 16, to initiate the investigation.