Elon Musk documentary features critical accounts from former partners

The October Premiere of Alex Gibney’s Four-Hour Film Musk

On October 16, filmmaker Alex Gibney’s sprawling, nearly four-hour documentary Musk arrives in theaters nationwide after screening at the Venice Film Festival and the WIRED World Fair in Miami. The project explores the rise of the world’s richest man, examining his business ventures alongside accounts from his former romantic partners. Among an ensemble of tech entrepreneurs, journalists, and former employees, ex-wife Justine Wilson and ex-girlfriend Ashley St. Clair emerge as central critical voices in the film, according to wired.com reporting. Interviews in the nearly four-hour film paint the world’s richest man as capricious and cruel.

Justine Wilson Describes Psychological Toll of Relationship with Musk

Justine Wilson, who was Elon Musk’s first wife and mother to six of his children between 2002 and 2006, speaks out in the documentary about the psychological toll of their relationship. During the couple’s first dance, Justin said Musk told her: I am the alpha in this relationship. Wilson also stated in the film that Musk frequently remarked on ways he found she lacking, noting, I learned the term ‘gaslighting’ through my relationship with Elon. Additionally, Wilson contested a public claim made by Musk regarding the death of their infant son Nevada, who died at 10 weeks old. While Musk had tweeted that he held the baby before he died, Wilson stated that she was the one who held their son.

Ashley St. Clair Rejects a $40 Million Nondisclosure Agreement

Ashley St. Clair, a former conservative influencer who shares a child with Musk, features prominently in Gibney’s documentary and promoted the film at the Venice Film Festival. St. St. Clair also claimed that Musk told her in a text message he wanted to have a child with her because he needed a legion of children before the civil war. Musk has faced criticism from multiple fronts regarding his family life, which includes 14 children with four different women.

Musk Dismisses the Documentary as a Hit Piece

In various posts made on X, Musk said Gibney just assembled a hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an axe to grind). He added, He has ZERO integrity. Horrible human, and called the film a hit piece that misses, and makes the fatal sin of being boring for 4 hours. Despite these dismissals, the film’s theatrical release on October 16 brings these accounts from his former partners to a broader public audience.

Photo: flipboard.com