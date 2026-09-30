Emmanuel Marre’s film Notre salut stars Swann Arlaud as Henri Marre, a disgraced businessman navigating Vichy France’s early days. Winning the prize for the screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film uses dark comedy and bureaucratic satire to mirror modern desires for order and authoritarian pacts.

The Bottom Line

The Core Premise: Swann Arlaud portrays Henri Marre, an actual great-grandfather of the filmmaker, who attempts to capitalize on the early days of the Vichy regime.

Swann Arlaud portrays Henri Marre, an actual great-grandfather of the filmmaker, who attempts to capitalize on the early days of the Vichy regime. Critical Reception: The film won the prize for the screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival in May under director Emmanuel Marre.

The film won the prize for the screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival in May under director Emmanuel Marre. Thematic Resonance: Critics draw parallels between the protagonist’s bureaucratic justifications and modern political anxieties surrounding authoritarian systems.

Unpacking the Vichy Bureaucracy on Screen

At the center of Notre salut is a Vichy-era gathering that functions as an unsettling opening sequence. Blending the dark social satire of Blake Edwards’s The Party with a distinct undercurrent of dread, director Emmanuel Marre establishes a world where moral compromise is disguised as civic duty. Henri Marre, embodied by Swann Arlaud, seeks a fresh start amid political upheaval. Convinced he is contributing to the “national revolution,” he navigates a landscape of ambitious peers, only to receive a cryptic and ominous prediction from a young socialite.

Rather than relying solely on sweeping historical drama, the film shifts tone into a fielleuse workplace chronicle. Marre is appointed to lead a provincial administration ostensibly tasked with fighting unemployment. Yet, as the narrative unfolds, this position reveals itself as a textbook “bullshit job”—a bureaucratic paravent shielding him from the escalating realities of the regime. His management of historic atrocities, reduced to cold administrative paperwork, highlights the chilling complicity of ordinary individuals hiding behind ideological abstractions.

Production Pedigree and Festival Reception

Produced by Michigan Films and Kidam, Notre salut cemented its critical standing during the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Emmanuel Marre secured the prize for the screenplay. The project’s development bridges distinct European artistic sensibilities, merging the rigorous social observations seen in contemporary continental cinema with the deadpan workplace absurdity reminiscent of the series The Office.

Production Detail Associated Entity Director Emmanuel Marre Lead Actor Swann Arlaud Producers Michigan Films & Kidam Cannes Recognition Prix du scénario (May)

Holding a Mirror to Contemporary Desires for Order

What elevates Notre salut beyond a standard period piece is its sharp cultural commentary. By framing Henri Marre’s participation not as cartoonish villainy, but as the rationalized compromise of a careerist seeking stability, the film interrogates systemic decay from the inside out. The director’s implacable demonstration treats the historical compromises of the 1940s as a direct reflection of modern political climates, where the temptation of authoritarian order continues to seduce individuals into quiet ethical trade-offs.

What Are Your Thoughts on Historical Satire?

How effective do you find period cinema when it uses dark comedy to comment on modern political behavior? Share your perspective in the comments below.