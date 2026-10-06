Endika Montiel urges balanced habits over restrictive dieting

Endika Montiel, a nutritionist and social media communicator, has outlined seven core recommendations for maintaining a healthy and sustainable diet without resorting to restrictive practices.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Focus on whole foods: Build your daily meals around fresh, minimally processed items like eggs, fresh produce, and legumes rather than counting every calorie.

Build your daily meals around fresh, minimally processed items like eggs, fresh produce, and legumes rather than counting every calorie. Protect muscle mass: Ensure adequate protein intake from both animal and plant sources, which is vital for metabolic and physical health.

Moving Away from Restrictive Diets Toward Sustainable Nutrition

Modern dietary habits across Spain show a concerning downward trend in the intake of fresh, nutrient-dense foods. This figure has steadily declined since 2022, running parallel to an increase in radical, highly restrictive commercial diets.

Addressing this public health gap, Endika Montiel argues that sustainable eating relies on understanding cellular biology rather than obsessive restriction. “The nutrition not only consists of counting calories, but of giving real information and energy to our cells. We have to provide the organism with the nutrients and energy it needs to function correctly,” Montiel states. Rather than eliminating entire food groups or chasing short-term weight-loss trends, the approach prioritizes metabolic stability and long-term behavioral adherence.

The Seven Pillars of Everyday Health

To reverse nutritional declines without resorting to extreme measures, the framework breaks down into seven specific lifestyle modifications designed for integration into daily routines:

Recommendation Primary Food Groups & Actions Clinical Purpose Prioritize Whole Foods Eggs, meat, fish, fruits, tubers, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, legumes, whole grains. Provides dense micronutrients and sustained cellular energy. Ensure Protein Sufficiency Mixed animal and plant-based protein sources. Supports muscle mass maintenance and critical enzymatic functions. Limit Ultra-Processed Items Products high in added sugars, sodium, and refined fats. Prevents glycemic dysregulation and protects metabolic health. Increase Fiber Intake Fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts. Enhances gastrointestinal transit and modulates microbiota populations. Rationalize Supplementation Targeted vitamins or minerals used strictly for diagnosed gaps. Corrects specific micronutrient deficiencies without replacing whole foods. Optimize Hydration Water as the primary beverage, adjusted for activity and environment. Maintains thermoregulation, cellular transport, and waste clearance. Integrate Rest and Movement Sufficient sleep schedules, strength training, regular walking. Regulates appetite and glucose control.

The recommendations explicitly warn against the unchecked use of dietary supplements. Similarly, hydration strategies should not rely on rigid, universal metrics like arbitrary glass counts, but rather on individual physiological needs, physical activity levels, and ambient temperature.

Consistent Habits Support Long-Term Energy Regulation

Ultimately, the proposed framework centers on establishing consistent, long-term habits that support energy regulation and metabolic health without the psychological and physiological toll of restrictive dieting.

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