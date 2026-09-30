Enrico Mentana discusses potential Rai and Mediaset moves

Television journalist Enrico Mentana has opened up about his career prospects, confirming discussions with both public broadcaster Rai and a potential return to Mediaset. Speaking about the possibility of joining the network, Mentana remarked, “Why not?” while noting that he would not displace anyone currently in position.

The remarks come amid broader shifts within MediaForEurope (MFE), where leadership under Pier Silvio Berlusconi has sparked internal restructuring and new strategic directions. While network veteran Mauro Crippa maintains a central presence after decades at the helm, the executive team has undergone significant alignment, introducing new oversight in marketing, legal affairs, and international strategy.

Executive Realignment at MFE

The management structure at MFE has seen deliberate adjustments following appointments finalized earlier in the year. Fidel Confalonieri continues to serve in a chairperson capacity, while executive responsibilities have been distributed among key managers. Niccolò Querci has assumed expanded institutional relations duties, and Marco Giordani has taken on additional oversight of personnel operations.

Further additions to the leadership framework include Pasquale Straziota heading legal services, Stefano Sala directing marketing operations, and executive advancements for Federico Dei Chio and Simone Sole in strategic marketing and financial management respectively. Giorgio Restelli rounds out the core group as deputy general manager for entertainment and artistic resources.

Strategic Shifts in Programming

The structural evolution coincides with a renewed focus on varied programming formats across Mediaset channels. Recent schedules have featured high-performing projects, including the revival of classic game formats and religious-themed dramatic fiction that attracted significant audience share. Network executives have continued to adjust daytime and prime-time lineups, integrating figures such as Milo Infante and relocating journalistic programs like Il Diario del Giorno.

Mentana, currently directing the newsroom at La7, remains a prominent figure in Italian broadcasting. Addressing whether a homecoming to Mediaset could materialize, he confirmed ongoing discussions across the industry while emphasizing his long-standing professional independence.

Industry observers continue to monitor how these executive realignments and potential talent movements will influence the broader television landscape as networks prepare their upcoming broadcast strategies.