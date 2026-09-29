Ethan Allen Opens New Design Center in Aventura Florida

Ethan Allen has opened a new design center in Aventura, Florida, situated in Town Center within the affluent suburb north of Miami. The location provides interior design services and furniture galleries to residents across the greater Miami area, including North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, and Hallandale Beach.

The expansion brings Ethan Allen’s physical retail and digital consultation model directly to South Florida’s coastal communities.

Inside the Aventura Design Center Experience

Visitors to the Aventura location can meet with professional interior designers on-site or request in-home consultations for personalized recommendations. For clients managing properties remotely or moving into the area from elsewhere, designers offer remote consultations utilizing architectural floor plans and detailed 3D previews.

Once clients select custom options, the production process shifts to North America. Most individual pieces are hand-crafted in the company’s own North American workshops before being delivered directly to the client’s residence through a premier in-home delivery service.

Comprehensive Interior Architecture Services

Beyond furniture selection, the design center provides end-to-end spatial planning. Designers offer suggestions for room layouts, lighting, area rugs, custom window treatments, other home textiles, and bespoke artwork.

Client support remains a core component of the retail model throughout the lifespan of a project. Whether consultations take place inside the Aventura design center or at the client’s residence, the assistance provided by Ethan Allen designers is offered at no additional charge.

Ethan Allen Aventura Design Center Overview Feature Detail Location Town Center, Aventura, Florida Target Market Greater Miami, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, Hallandale Beach Services In-person design, in-home consultations, remote 3D planning Fulfillment Hand-crafted in North American workshops, premier in-home delivery