Evelyne Dhéliat Opens Up About Her Breast Cancer Battle for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As the French television network TF1 launched its annual Pink October awareness campaign on October 1, 2026, veteran weather presenter Evelyne Dhéliat shared a deeply personal account of her breast cancer battle, emphasizing that the disease is “not shameful” and urging women not to isolate themselves in secrecy.

The Bottom Line The Campaign Launch: Evelyne Dhéliat marked the beginning of Pink October on October 1, 2026, returning to TF1’s morning show Bonjour ! to discuss her diagnosis and recovery.

Evelyne Dhéliat marked the beginning of Pink October on October 1, 2026, returning to TF1’s morning show Bonjour ! to discuss her diagnosis and recovery. Breaking the Silence: Having originally kept her 2012 battle private during summer chemotherapy treatments, she now serves as an ambassador for the Ruban Rose association, advocating openly for early screening.

Having originally kept her 2012 battle private during summer chemotherapy treatments, she now serves as an ambassador for the Ruban Rose association, advocating openly for early screening. Public Impact: Dhéliat noted that her decision to share the reality of hair loss and wearing a wig inspired many viewers to remove their own wigs in solidarity as they recovered.

Returning to TF1 to Champion Early Screening

Kicking off the annual Pink October initiative on Wednesday, October 1, 2026, TF1 weather anchor Evelyne Dhéliat appeared on the network’s morning program Bonjour ! to reflect on her journey with breast cancer. Originally diagnosed following a routine check-up in 2012, Dhéliat initially chose discretion, stepping away from the screen during the summer months to undergo chemotherapy without immediately disclosing the details to the public. As detailed in coverage by Nextplz, her sudden absence prompted widespread inquiries from viewers, with executive Jacques Legros recalling the heavy volume of letters received by the station at the time.

Today, Dhéliat embraces her role as the scientific committee president and ambassador for the Ruban Rose association. Speaking candidly on morning television, she stressed the psychological weight of keeping a serious diagnosis hidden. “It’s a fight. You mustn’t stay locked up at home keeping this as a secret. It’s not shameful,” she stated on air.

Transforming Personal Trials Into Public Advocacy

When Dhéliat eventually returned to deliver the weather forecasts, she wore a wig to mask the physical effects of chemotherapy. Over time, however, she realized the profound impact her visibility had on other patients navigating the same medical trauma. Discussing the emotional toll of losing her hair, she shared how opening up about the transition back to her natural appearance resonated with viewers nationwide. “Some people told me they removed their wig at the same time as me. But life starts over again, and that is important,” she noted.

Photo: nextplz.fr

Transitioning from a fiercely private individual to a prominent public advocate required a shift in perspective. Admitting that it took time to feel comfortable discussing such a deeply intimate experience while living in the public eye, Dhéliat explained that medical professionals ultimately convinced her of the value of her voice. Doctors informed her that public figures speaking out about early detection directly encourages more women to undergo vital screenings.

The Evolution of Pink October and Awareness Initiatives

Dhéliat’s ongoing advocacy coincides with nationwide efforts led by the Ruban Rose association, which launched its annual prevention campaign from the Champ-de-Mars in Paris, where the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in pink. Alongside medical professionals, scientists, and fellow public figures, Dhéliat continues to lend her platform to demystify the illness and underscore the life-saving necessity of routine check-ups.

Évelyne Dhéliat opens up emotionally 14 years after her breast cancer: "When you lose your hair"

Key Milestones in Evelyne Dhéliat’s Public Advocacy Year / Date Milestone Context 2012 Initial Diagnosis Discovered during a routine medical check-up; followed by a discreet summer absence for chemotherapy. October 1, 2026 Bonjour ! Appearance Returned to TF1’s morning broadcast to mark the start of Pink October and advocate for early screening. Present Ruban Rose Ambassadorship Serves as president of the scientific committee and ambassador, promoting breast cancer awareness across French media.

As media platforms and cultural figures continue to leverage their reach for public health initiatives, Dhéliat’s sustained presence remains a powerful reminder of how public transparency can shift cultural attitudes toward illness and recovery. What are your thoughts on how media personalities use their platforms for health advocacy? Let us know in the comments below.