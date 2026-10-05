Experts Urge US Schools to Disable YouTube and Gemini AI

Thirteen technology-in-schools organizations and experts sent an open letter on October 5, 2026, to the 150 largest American school districts, urging them to immediately disable YouTube and Gemini AI on school-issued devices to ensure student safety.

Thirteen Organizations Target the 150 Largest Districts

These organizations addressed districts charged with educating and safeguarding over 12 million students.

Over 1,000 school districts have already sued YouTube over allegations of student addiction and harm. Despite these legal battles, many of the same districts continue to enable the platform on classroom hardware.

Google’s Automated AI Deployment Sparks Controversy

The letter also targets Gemini, Google’s conversational AI chatbot. Google recently enabled the tool on many school-issued devices without seeking prior permission from schools or parents. Common Sense Media rates Gemini K–12 as “high risk,” citing inappropriate content, mental health concerns, and poor operational boundaries.

The letter also outlines how Google attempts to shift legal liability away from itself. The tech giant has argued that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields the company from liability when students suffer alleged harm from its products on school-issued hardware.

Organizers Call for Immediate Action

For years, large tech companies have pushed their products into classrooms, seeking to capture our children’s attention. When students have allegedly been harmed by those products, the same companies claim they cannot be held legally responsible. Instead, they blame school districts.

That observation came from Keena McAvoy, co-founder of DMV Unplugged and one of the organizers behind the letter. Liza Schalch, also co-founder of DMV Unplugged, emphasized that the initiative aims to empower school districts to protect both students and themselves.

The full text of the letter remains publicly accessible online for any district nationwide to review.