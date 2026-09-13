Feds’ Emergency Order to Keep Coal Plant Open Found to Be Unlawful

On September 12, 2026, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled unanimously that the Department of Energy exceeded its statutory authority by issuing an emergency order to keep the 64-year-old J.H. Campbell Generating Plant in Michigan operating past its planned retirement, marking a major legal setback for administration energy policies.

The DC Circuit Strikes Down Federal Overreach on Grid Emergencies

Writing for the three-judge panel, Judge Cornelia Pillard declared that the emergency provision of the Federal Power Act functions strictly as a “narrow, last-resort backstop.” According to the court’s ruling, federal emergency powers can only be invoked when immediate action is genuinely required and when local states or utility providers are entirely incapable of addressing the problem themselves.

President Donald Trump originally declared a national energy emergency via executive order in January 2025. That directive cited surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence workloads and rapid data center expansion.

“You can say there’s an ‘energy emergency’ as much as you want — even if you’re the president,” Kelly noted. “But what you can actually do depends on what the real facts on the ground are and what the law actually lets you do in different situations.”

Astronomical Financial and Environmental Costs for Midwestern Ratepayers

Operated by Consumers Energy, the J.H. Campbell plant was originally scheduled for permanent retirement in May 2025.

Environmental impacts have scaled in parallel with the financial toll. The Environmental Defense Fund calculated that since being forced to stay online, the Michigan facility emitted 1,000 tons of nitrogen oxides, 2,000 tons of sulfur dioxide, and 140 tons of particulate matter through the end of June. Analysts estimate that specific toxic mix could directly trigger about 100 new cases of asthma among the 3,000 residents living in close proximity to the plant in West Olive, Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined legal counterparts from Illinois and Minnesota to challenge the federal mandates. Following the decision, Nessel welcomed the outcome, stating that the federal appeals court threw out a Department of Energy order that possessed “zero basis in reality.”

The Broader Legal Battleground Across Fossil Fuel Infrastructure

The Department of Energy defended its aggressive deployment of emergency powers, arguing that the directives successfully prevented regional blackouts and “likely saved hundreds of lives” during severe winter storms in late January and early February. The agency reported that coal generation jumped by 25 percent during those peak freeze periods compared to the previous year.

Despite the setback in Michigan, the legal war is far from over. Mere hours after the D.C. Circuit handed down its decision, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a fresh emergency order forcing a coal-fired plant in Centralia, Washington, to stay online. Similar emergency mandates remain active for fossil fuel facilities across Indiana, Colorado, Florida, and an oil and gas installation in Pennsylvania.

Photo: aljazeera.com

Legal experts point out that the administration could pursue a rehearing en banc or petition the Supreme Court for review, according to Gavin McCabe, senior litigating counsel at the Natural Resources Defense Council. Meanwhile, multiple legal challenges targeting the administration’s other emergency plant orders have been held in abeyance pending this D.C. Circuit precedent. Observers note the stark contradiction of federal policy actively subsidizing aging coal assets while simultaneously committing roughly $4 billion by mid-August to halt offshore wind projects capable of powering over 15 million homes.