Finalists Announced for the 2026 Saxon Milestone Business Succession Award

Eight businesses across Leipzig and North Saxony have secured nominations for the Sächsischer Meilenstein 2026, competing for a share of 17,000 euros in prize money. Selected from 76 statewide applicants by a specialized panel, these regional enterprises highlight the critical role of structured corporate succession in preserving Saxon jobs and economic stability.

The Bottom Line

Regional Representation: Out of 76 statewide submissions managed by the Bürgschaftsbank Sachsen, 17 applications originated from the Leipzig and North Saxony region.

Out of 76 statewide submissions managed by the Bürgschaftsbank Sachsen, 17 applications originated from the Leipzig and North Saxony region. Financial Stakes: Finalists compete for a total prize pool of 17,000 euros, alongside professional video portraits and regional publicity ahead of the November 3 ceremony.

Finalists compete for a total prize pool of 17,000 euros, alongside professional video portraits and regional publicity ahead of the November 3 ceremony. Structural Diversity: Nominees span family-internal handovers, employee buyouts, and external acquisitions across trades, manufacturing, and technology.

Navigating Regional Succession Across Leipzig and North Saxony

The path from a retiring founder to new leadership represents one of the most delicate operational transitions in the corporate lifecycle. When the Bürgschaftsbank Sachsen revealed the regional finalists at a networking event at Stadthafen Leipzig, it spotlighted enterprises that have successfully managed this friction. The competition, established in 2011 in partnership with the Industrie- und Handelskammer zu Leipzig and the Handwerkskammer zu Leipzig, addresses a vital economic bottleneck: keeping accumulated operational expertise within the local market.

Dirk Panter, Sächsischer Staatsminister für Wirtschaft, Arbeit, Energie und Klimaschutz, emphasized the broader macroeconomic impact during the announcement. “Wird ein Unternehmen erfolgreich an die nächste Generation übergeben, bleiben Arbeitsplätze, Erfahrung und Innovationskraft in Sachsen,” Panter stated, noting that the sheer volume of 76 initial applicants in 2026 demonstrates widespread engagement with succession planning across the federal state.

Category Breakdown of the Leipzig and North Saxony Finalists

The selected nominees are distributed across three distinct structural pathways of corporate transition. In the family-internal category, Leipzig features Bäckerei Krätzer GmbH, where Sebastian Kunze takes the helm from Birgit Krätzer. JANIK Ergonomische Bürowelten transitions leadership from Ulrich Janik to Dagmar Janik-Stenzel, while LEM-Software GmbH passes from Dr. Ingrid Heinrich to Dr. Harald Heinrich and Dr. Marisa Mäder-Heinrich.

For internal employee buyouts, Borsdorf-based B+T Bauelemente GmbH moves from Uwe Thomas, Martina Blankenheim, and Enrico Blankenheim to Tobias Tropschuh and Jan Hilgenfeldt. Simultaneously, Leipzig-based cooperative GFSL gruen fuer stadt + leben landschaftsarchitektur eG transitions to a seven-person management team consisting of Stephan Binder, Jannis Clausen, Rüdiger Clausen, Katharina Friedrich, Sylke Häcker, Damaris Nowotka, and Matthias Poese.

Photo: redaktionsnetzwerk-ost.de

Overview of Nominated Enterprises and Transition Structures Company Location Category Incoming Leadership Outgoing Leadership Bäckerei Krätzer GmbH Leipzig Family-Internal Sebastian Kunze Birgit Krätzer JANIK Ergonomische Bürowelten Leipzig Family-Internal Dagmar Janik-Stenzel Ulrich Janik LEM-Software GmbH Leipzig Family-Internal Dr. Harald Heinrich, Dr. Marisa Mäder-Heinrich Dr. Ingrid Heinrich B+T Bauelemente GmbH Borsdorf Internal Buyout Tobias Tropschuh, Jan Hilgenfeldt Uwe Thomas, Martina Blankenheim, Enrico Blankenheim GFSL gruen fuer stadt + leben landschaftsarchitektur eG Leipzig Internal Buyout Stephan Binder, Jannis Clausen, Rüdiger Clausen, Katharina Friedrich, Sylke Häcker, Damaris Nowotka, Matthias Poese Rüdiger Clausen Lackierzentrum Simon Mügeln External Acquisition Sebastian Hoke Klaus Simon Peterhänsel Dach-Wand-Schornsteine GmbH Leipzig External Acquisition Oskar Beier Frank Peterhänsel Zimmerei Henri Mai GmbH Markkleeberg External Acquisition Martin Scheibe Henri Mai

External Acquisitions and Market Continuity

The remaining regional finalists fall into the external acquisition category, where leadership passes to parties outside the immediate family or internal workforce. These include the Lackierzentrum Simon in Mügeln, where Sebastian Hoke succeeds Klaus Simon. In Leipzig, Oskar Beier takes over Peterhänsel Dach-Wand-Schornsteine GmbH from Frank Peterhänsel, while Martin Scheibe assumes control of Zimmerei Henri Mai GmbH in Markkleeberg from Henri Mai.

Kristian Kirpal, Präsident der Industrie- und Handelskammer zu Leipzig and Verwaltungsratsvorsitzender der Bürgschaftsbank Sachsen, reflected on his own entrepreneurial background regarding these transitions. “Solche Übergänge sind anspruchsvoll, weil Bewährtes erhalten und gleichzeitig neue Entscheidungen getroffen werden müssen,” Kirpal noted, underlining that successful handovers protect both established supply chains and regional value creation.

Path to the Award Ceremony on Schloss Albrechtsberg

Following the regional networking events held across Chemnitz, Leipzig, and Dresden, the evaluation process moves to a 9-member expert jury chaired by Heiner Hellfritzsch. This panel will determine the ultimate category winners and select a recipient for an additional special prize.

🏆Business Icon Awards 2026🏆Behind every success is a journey of risks, challenges,sleepless nights..

The formal presentation ceremony is scheduled for November 3, 2026, at Schloss Albrechtsberg in Dresden. Alongside the 17,000 euro aggregate purse, all recognized participants secure broad public visibility designed to encourage further ownership transitions across the Saxon economy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.