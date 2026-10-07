Florida petitions court to force Meta to remove users under 14

The state of Florida petitioned a state court in Pasco County to force Meta to identify and remove users under 14 from Instagram and Facebook, while a broader lawsuit over minor safety measures continues.

Emergency Court Request Filed in Pasco County

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed the temporary injunction request on Wednesday, asking the court to compel Meta to purge underage accounts immediately. The state wants these restrictions to take effect without waiting for the full trial to conclude. Along with account deletions, the state petition demands a strict two-hour daily time cap for adolescent users. It also asks the court to mandate the deactivation of infinite scroll and autoplay mechanisms across Meta’s applications.

The legal action attacks Meta’s core software architecture, accusing the company of deliberately engineering addictive behavioral loops to capture and hold young attention spans. Florida’s filing alleges that Meta misled consumers regarding the efficacy of its youth safety protocols. This litigation operates as an independent state-level push following a massive multi-state settlement.

Divergence From the National Multi-State Settlement

Florida notably refused to join the agreement brokered in August between Meta, Washington D.C., and a coalition of other US states. According to Reuters reporting, that August pact involved up to 18 billion dollars in financial penalties and mandated platform modifications for teenage accounts. Uthmeier dismissed that settlement in the court filing as wholly inadequate for curbing platform addiction and safeguarding minors.

The state-level demands go significantly further than the conditions accepted by Meta in the multi-state pact. Florida insists that teenagers must lose messaging access entirely once their daily time allowance expires. The state also wants Meta prohibited from serving targeted advertising to adolescent accounts.

Meta Directs Scrutiny Toward Competitors

Meta responded to the ongoing state pressure by maintaining that legal and regulatory scrutiny should not target its platforms exclusively. The company pointed to TikTok and YouTube as alternative ecosystems that warrant equal or greater attention regarding youth safety and algorithmic design.

The lawsuit remains active in the Pasco County court system as state attorneys push for immediate enforcement of the requested technical limitations while the broader litigation proceeds.